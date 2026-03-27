Tomii Unveils AI-Powered Meridian Analysis System for Digital Health

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At the recent Newport Beach Investor Conference, Tomii Healing System Inc., a pioneer in digital health technology, officially announced the global launch of its flagship innovation: the AI-powered Tomii Meridian Energy Analysis System.

The system merges thousands of years of traditional meridian theory with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and bio-impedance sensing technology. The launch marks a pivotal moment for the Anaheim-based company as it accelerates its strategic roadmap toward a planned NASDAQ listing in 2028.

The Tomii System acts as a sophisticated digital translator for the body’s internal health. By capturing micro-biological electrical signals from the twelve primary meridians, the AI engine processes complex data points against a vast clinical database to provide a comprehensive health snapshot in minutes.

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Key features of the system include:



Precision Finding: Utilizing high-sensitivity sensors to identify energetic imbalances and physiological stressors before they manifest as physical symptoms

Utilizing high-sensitivity sensors to identify energetic imbalances and physiological stressors before they manifest as physical symptoms 3D Energy Visualization: A proprietary interface that transforms abstract biological data into an intuitive, three-dimensional representation of the user’s meridian health

A proprietary interface that transforms abstract biological data into an intuitive, three-dimensional representation of the user’s meridian health Science Data: Providing therapists and wellness practitioners with objective, quantifiable metrics to guide personalized treatment plans

“We are moving beyond anecdotal wellness into the era of measurable results,” said Guanghuo Lighter Chen, founder of Tomii Healing System Inc. “By digitizing the meridian system, we are providing a standardized, scalable solution for the global preventative healthcare market – a sector currently valued at over $500 billion.”

The Anaheim-based company’s business model is designed for sustainable growth, combining high-margin hardware sales with a recurring SaaS (Software as a Service) data analytics platform. This scalable approach has already been validated through a successful two-year strategic partnership with the Kassadran Wellness Group in Houston.

The debut at the Newport Beach Investor Conference serves as a tactical entry point into the North American capital markets. With its headquarters in Anaheim, Tomii Healing System Inc. is positioned within the Southern California MedTech hub to play a key role in the “New TCM” (Traditional Chinese Medicine) revolution.

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“Our goal is to make digital meridian analysis as ubiquitous as the heart rate monitor,” Chen added. “Today’s launch is the first step in a data-driven journey that leads directly to the public markets and, more importantly, to a proactive health future for millions of users worldwide.”

Information for this article was sourced from Tomii Healing System Inc.