Growth99 Founder Cameron Hemphill Joins Terri Ross Consulting as Strategic Advisor

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Firm expands leadership team with former Growth99 founder

Los Angeles-based Terri Ross Consulting (TRC), a healthcare business consulting firm specializing in medical aesthetics and integrative wellness practices, has appointed Cameron Hemphill as its chief operating officer and strategic advisor to support its next phase of growth.

Hemphill is widely recognized as one of the leading financial and operational minds in medical aesthetics, bringing a rare combination of capital markets expertise, hands-on operating experience and deep industry insight. Over the past decade, he has worked alongside more than 1,000 practices and 2,300 providers nationwide, helping transform founder-led clinics into scalable, data-driven businesses.

As founder of Growth99, Hemphill pioneered the adoption of CRM systems in medical aesthetics, introducing performance tracking, attribution modeling and scalable patient acquisition strategies to a sector that historically lacked operational infrastructure. Under his leadership, Growth99 helped practices grow from early-stage operations to multi-million and, in many cases, eight-figure enterprises, culminating in a successful exit to a private investor group. He also hosts the Medical Millionaire Podcast and is a recognized industry speaker, moderator and panelist.

Advertisement

In his new role, he will focus on strengthening operational infrastructure and further developing TRC’s platform to expand its ability to support more practices through scalable systems, performance tracking and delivery models.

“Cameron brings a unique combination of growth strategy, operational execution and real-world ownership experience,” said Terri Ross, founder and CEO of Terri Ross Consulting. “He understands what it takes to scale a practice because he’s done it himself, both from the advisory side and as an investor. As we continue to grow, his leadership will be critical in helping us expand our impact through a more scalable model while maintaining the high standards our clients expect.”

Cameron adds that joining TRC was a natural fit given the firm’s reputation, results and shared mission. “Terri has built one of the most respected brands in the industry, and her commitment to helping practices, owners and providers succeed is clear,” Cameron said. “We share the same focus on building real business acumen within practices.”

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Terri Ross Consulting.