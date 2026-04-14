The SimplePractice Uprise Health Partnership Expands Mental Health Access via SimpleConnect

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Together, the companies aim to streamline provider referrals and expand access to mental health services nationwide

Santa Monica-based SimplePractice, a leading platform powering independent behavioral health practices, has announced a strategic partnership with Irvine-based Uprise Health, a premier Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provider. The collaboration centers on SimpleConnect, SimplePractice’s enterprise connectivity solution, to create a frictionless “digital front door” for Uprise Health’s millions of covered members.

Through this integration, Uprise Health members can now connect with a select group of independent practitioners already within the curated Uprise Health network of high-quality mental health providers who utilize the SimplePractice platform. By leveraging a sophisticated matching engine that considers dozens of clinical, logistical and preference-based attributes, the partnership removes the traditional hurdles to seeking care, allowing for a seamless, direct-to-calendar booking experience.

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SimpleConnect is designed to help payers, health systems and employers bridge the gap between their members and independent care providers. By focusing on removing administrative friction, the platform transforms static directories into active pathways to care. Already supporting 250,000+ independent practitioners, SimplePractice facilitated over 125 million appointments in 2025 alone.

“Our goal with SimpleConnect is to provide the infrastructure that turns covered benefits into actual appointments,” said Jonathan Seltzer, CEO of SimplePractice. “By creating a modern digital front door for Uprise Health members, we are helping people find the right provider faster, while simultaneously helping our practitioners build thriving, sustainable practices by delivering pre-matched referrals directly into their existing workflows.”

This announcement comes at a critical time, with half of U.S. employees reporting moderate to severe levels of burnout, depression or anxiety. The partnership aims to turn employer-sponsored mental health benefits into immediate, accessible care.

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“For over three decades, Uprise Health has been committed to helping employees and their families access meaningful and timely care,” said Rebika Shaw, CEO of Uprise Health. “We found a shared spirit of innovation at SimplePractice. Utilizing their platform, we are able to provide a more seamless, tech-enabled, white-glove experience that ensures our members connect immediately with the high-quality care they need.”

Information for this article was sourced from SimplePractice and Uprise Health.