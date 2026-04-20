Chuck Lorre’s Historic Gift Will Revolutionize Pediatric Healthcare Education

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is launching a new era of pediatric healthcare education with the appointment of Aarti Porwal, MHSA, as the inaugural executive director of the Chuck Lorre Pediatric Health Education Institute. She will lead a comprehensive enterprise-wide strategy to support education and training across CHLA, made possible by a transformational gift from The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation.

Aarti Porwal, MHSA

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a nationwide leader in training the next generation of healthcare providers. I am delighted to have Aarti join CHLA at a time when education is so critical to the future of healthcare,” said Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “As CHLA celebrates its 125th anniversary, we are looking ahead to the next century of pediatric care and preparing the workforce of tomorrow. Support from The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation is instrumental in starting this exciting chapter that will open new opportunities for countless healthcare professionals.”

A first of its kind in the nation, the Chuck Lorre Pediatric Health Education Institute encompasses every level of education at CHLA, impacting more than 600 team members annually across six pillars of professional training: physicians, nurses, clinical services and allied health professionals, researchers, simulation trainees and community workforce development. Over the next two decades, CHLA expects to train more than 12,000 healthcare professionals, a crucial investment in a field that has suffered staff shortages for several years.

As executive director of the Chuck Lorre Pediatric Health Education Institute, Porwal will build on CHLA’s leadership in training pediatric health professionals, develop innovative education solutions, create new pathways for healthcare professionals to advance throughout their careers and provide a pioneering blueprint for workforce retention and education for children’s hospitals across the country to emulate.

Advertisement

“I’m so honored to join Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which is nationally recognized as one of the country’s leading academic medical centers,” said Porwal. “Healthcare is a rapidly evolving field that requires rigorous, innovative and collaborative education models that adapt to changing workforce needs. I’m grateful for the exceptional commitment made by The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation to advance and empower the next generation of pediatric health experts. This new Institute goes beyond just education; it’s about advancing the standards of pediatric care and supporting the people who deliver that care.”

Porwal comes to CHLA after spending 15 years at the Stanford University School of Medicine, where her work focused on building and scaling learning models for health professionals. She co-founded the Stanford Center for Health Education – dedicated to expanding knowledge in health professions and health information equity – and served as its managing director for the last nine years, leading strategic direction, business and operating models, institutional collaborations and team management.

“There is nothing more exciting – and promising – than investing in people, which is why I am proud to support education and training at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” said Chuck Lorre, the veteran TV producer. “Aarti’s appointment secures visionary leadership for the Institute to impact countless healthcare professionals who, in turn, effect positive change in their patients’ lives. I look forward to all that Aarti and the team will accomplish in the years ahead.”

Advertisement

Information sourced from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.