CryoFuture Welcomes Healthcare Veteran Michael Fiore to Board of Directors

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Michael Fiore

Los Angeles-based CryoFuture, a leader in advanced cryostorage, transportation and reproductive tissue management solutions, has announced the appointment of Michael Fiore to its board of directors. A highly accomplished healthcare executive with more than four decades of experience building and scaling complex healthcare organizations, Fiore will support CryoFuture’s continued expansion as demand for long-term fertility specimen storage and transport continues to grow.

Fiore brings a distinguished track record in healthcare services, having co-founded Vantage Oncology in 2002, where he served as chairman and CEO until its acquisition by McKesson in 2016. Under his leadership, Vantage Oncology grew into a nationally recognized provider of integrated oncology services, establishing a strong foundation for scalable, patient-centered care delivery.

Fiore also brings direct cryostorage experience, having previously served as Chairman of California Cryobank prior to its sale to CooperCompanies.

Advertisement

“CryoFuture is scaling rapidly, and we’ve been intentional about building with discipline by prioritizing safety, data integrity and operational rigor from day one,” said Sean Pae, CEO of CryoFuture. “As a company founded and operated by embryologists, that clinical foundation continues to shape how we grow. Michael brings a rare combination of healthcare leadership and experience scaling multi-site platforms, and his perspective will be invaluable as we continue expanding our national footprint.”

Fiore began his career at American Medical International, now part of Tenet Healthcare. He then became COO at Salick Healthcare, a developer and provider of oncology services in conjunction with academic medical centers. Following its acquisition by AstraZeneca, he went on to serve as CEO of InterDent, further deepening his experience in multi-site healthcare operations and growth strategy, prior to founding Vantage Oncology.

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Fiore has served on the boards of many healthcare and technology organizations. He continues to serve as an active board member for several growth-oriented healthcare companies.

Advertisement

“CryoFuture has built a safe, tech-enabled, operationally focused infrastructure that provides the confidence and reliability expected by fertility patients and physicians. As demand for long-term storage grows, CryoFuture is well-positioned to scale rapidly with its differentiated platform. I look forward to assisting the strong management team in achieving its growth goals,” said Fiore.

“With Michael’s experience scaling healthcare organizations, he brings a strong perspective on how to build and expand infrastructure in markets where demand is accelerating,” said John Spears, chief commercial officer of CryoFuture. “His guidance will be instrumental as we continue strengthening strategic partnerships and expanding our network to better support clinics and the patients they serve.”

Information for this article was sourced from CryoFuture.