Terri Ross Consulting Welcomes Tyler Terry as New VP of Sales

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Tyler Terry (Hand-out/Terri Ross Consulting)

Los Angeles-based Terri Ross Consulting (TRC), a healthcare business consulting firm specializing in medical aesthetic and integrative wellness practices, has named Tyler Terry as its vice president of sales to support more practices in improving conversion, enhancing operational and financial performance, and driving revenue growth. The new role is part of TRC’s broader effort to scale its team and infrastructure to serve a larger and more global client base.

Terry brings more than a decade of experience in the aesthetics industry, spanning technology, sales strategy and practice optimization. He previously served as president of sales & marketing at TouchMD, where he helped expand the platform into the MedSpa sector. Following its acquisition by Nextech, Terry served as director of Medspa sales, applying his extensive industry knowledge to bridge the gap between innovative software and clinical excellence.

In his new role at TRC, Terry will lead sales strategy and execution.

“Tyler understands the full picture, from generating demand to converting it into measurable revenue,” said Terri Ross, founder and CEO of Terri Ross Consulting. “He has spent his career working alongside practices and understands where breakdowns happen in the sales process. As we continue to grow, his leadership will be critical in helping us strengthen how we support clients in driving consistent, measurable results.”

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Terry said his decision to join TRC was driven by long-standing alignment with the company’s goals and its impact on the industry.

“I’ve always believed in Terri Ross and what she’s built with TRC,” said Terry. “Terri has one of the strongest, most respected brands in the market, and the work the team does truly impacts how practices grow and perform. When the opportunity was presented to be part of TRC, it was something I couldn’t pass up.”

Adding Tyler to the team underscores TRC’s ongoing growth and its commitment to helping more practices improve performance and scale effectively. For more information, visit terrirossconsulting.com.

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Information for this article was sourced from Terri Ross Consulting.