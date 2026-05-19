Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Housing market woes, a shooting at the San Diego Islamic Center and more big stories
Advertisement
Healthcare & Science

Dr. George Christides Appointed Interim Astrana Health Medical Director

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Astrana Health appoints George Christides, M.D. as interim national medical director
George Christides, M.D.

Alhambra-headquartered Astrana Health, Inc., a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company, has announced the appointment of George Christides, M.D., as interim national medical director.

In this role, Dr. Christides will lead the company’s population health, care management and care navigation initiatives across its national platform.

Dr. Christides is an accomplished healthcare executive with more than 20 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience across value-based care, population health and managed care operations. Most recently, he served as senior medical director, population health at Astrana, where he led clinical and population health initiatives across the organization.

Advertisement

Prior to joining Astrana, Dr. Christides served as senior medical director at Optum and as chief medical officer at AppleCare Medical Management, where he held leadership roles focused on clinical strategy, care quality and value-based care delivery.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.55 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty and ancillary care.

Information for this article was sourced from Astrana.

Healthcare & ScienceBusiness by LA Times StudiosHealthcareNEXT UP

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

AIM Sports Group Names Joseph Jablonski Executive Vice President, Volleyball Properties

Sports Business

AIM Sports Group Appoints Joseph Jablonski as EVP to Lead Volleyball Portfolio

Faraday Future’s FF AI-Robotics Has Signed an MOU with the RobotShop Robotics-Focused E-Commerce Platform

AI & Tech

Why Faraday Future AI Robotics Joining RobotShop Is a Game Changer

Jeremy Laster Named CEO and President of Rancho Mission Viejo

Orange County

Guiding the Legacy: Jeremy Laster Promoted to CEO of Rancho Mission Viejo

The night time exterior of Area15

Entertainment Business

AREA15 Names Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran Bonnie Weber as President

818 Outpost, Indio California

Goods & Retail

How 818 Tequila Is Redefining Brand Building Outside the Bottle

Ben & Jerry's at Universal CityWalk in Studio City.

Law

Daily Journal: The Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever Governance Fallout and Lessons for M&A Lawyers

Wilmington, DE at night. The state is moving aggressively to defend its position against rising competition.

Law

Daily Journal: Delaware Fights to Keep its Corporate Crown Amid the Rising ‘DExit’ Trend

60 Years of Opening Doors: The University of West Los Angeles Celebrates a Landmark Anniversary

Law

Paid Program

60 Years of Opening Doors: The University of West Los Angeles Celebrates a Landmark Anniversary

Businessman Using Laptop with AI Law Technology Interface and Justice Scales on Dark Background

Law

Law Schools Implement AI to Focus on Ethics and Technology

Rethinking TikTok

Goods & Retail

Rethinking TikTok

Finance, insurance and senior couple with documents, planning tax and home budget with a laptop.

Human Resources

Fears Over Retirement Healthcare Costs Are Rising – And Many Americans Aren’t Planning for Them

FIFA World Cup trophy with SoFi Stadium in background

Sports Business

Can World Cup Dreams Overcome Global Reality?

The Latest Deals

Advertisement