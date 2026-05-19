Dr. George Christides Appointed Interim Astrana Health Medical Director

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George Christides, M.D.

Alhambra-headquartered Astrana Health, Inc., a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company, has announced the appointment of George Christides, M.D., as interim national medical director.

In this role, Dr. Christides will lead the company’s population health, care management and care navigation initiatives across its national platform.

Dr. Christides is an accomplished healthcare executive with more than 20 years of clinical and healthcare leadership experience across value-based care, population health and managed care operations. Most recently, he served as senior medical director, population health at Astrana, where he led clinical and population health initiatives across the organization.

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Prior to joining Astrana, Dr. Christides served as senior medical director at Optum and as chief medical officer at AppleCare Medical Management, where he held leadership roles focused on clinical strategy, care quality and value-based care delivery.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.55 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty and ancillary care.

Information for this article was sourced from Astrana.

