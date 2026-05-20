Asembia’s AXS26 Summit Showcases Pharmacy Trends to Watch

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

What started over two decades ago as a modest gathering of two dozen pharmacy professionals has evolved into the epicenter of the North American healthcare ecosystem. Asembia’s AXS26 Summit recently wrapped up in Las Vegas, drawing a record-breaking 10,000 attendees from across 1,500 organizations. But beyond the staggering numbers, the conference served as a vital barometer for where the healthcare industry is heading.

For B2B healthcare leaders, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payers, the summit made one thing clear: specialty pharmacy is no longer a siloed sector. It is the driving force behind the future of patient access, affordability, and clinical innovation.

Here are four key strategic takeaways from this year’s summit that will shape the commercial and clinical landscape moving forward.

Advertisement

1. The Human Element Fuels the R&D Engine

While the business of pharma is deeply analytical, the summit provided a stark reminder of the human lives hanging in the balance of industry innovation. In a candid fireside chat, award-winning actor Charlie Sheen shared his journey living with HIV, stating bluntly, “I’m alive today because of Big Pharma... I’m alive and well and thriving.”

This profound human impact, however, balances against stark economic realities. Luke Greenwalt, Vice President at IQVIA’s Center for U.S. Thought Leadership, highlighted a looming challenge for manufacturers: more than 20% of branded drug net sales are currently at risk due to a loss of exclusivity across more than 30 billion-dollar brands. Coupled with average R&D costs soaring to $2.2 billion per drug—taking an average of 44 months just to recoup – the pressure to innovate while maintaining market share has never been higher.

2. Debunking the Cost Myth: The Push for Value-Based Care

Specialty pharmacy frequently bears the brunt of public and political scrutiny regarding healthcare inflation. However, Lisa Gill, JPMorgan’s Head of Healthcare Services Research, challenged this narrative during her session. She stressed that rising healthcare costs for most payers actually stem from other areas of the system, not specialty pharmacy.

Advertisement

While Gill noted that vertical integration among payers and providers is here to stay, she emphasized that the path to sustainable healthcare lies in a structural shift: moving aggressively toward value-based care. To curb inflation and optimize delivery, the industry must transition to payment models where providers are compensated based on patient outcomes rather than the sheer volume of care delivered.

3. Scaling Patient Engagement via AI

To bridge the gap between complex therapies and patient adherence, industry giants are heavily indexing on digital transformation. Tony Ambrozie, CVS Health’s Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Technology Officer, introduced “Health 100,” a new business unit designed to fundamentally reshape the front door of healthcare.

By partnering with Google Cloud’s AI technology, CVS aims to supercharge consumer engagement. The goal is to utilize predictive and generative AI to dismantle traditional barriers to care, creating seamless digital touchpoints that directly support better health outcomes.

4. Simplifying the Complex to Build Trust

As life-saving therapies become more sophisticated, navigating the healthcare landscape becomes increasingly daunting for the end consumer. Rina Shah, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Specialty Pharmacy at Walgreens, emphasized that the industry has a unique window of opportunity to strengthen patient trust.

According to Shah, the next competitive frontier isn’t just clinical efficacy; it’s convenience. Specialty pharmacies and their partners must actively work to demystify and simplify the patient journey, making it easier for individuals to manage complex conditions without being overwhelmed by administrative friction.

Looking Ahead to 2027

As Asembia President Robert Irene noted, while the technology and treatments have rapidly advanced over the last 20 years, the core mission remains unchanged: connecting the brightest minds to generate solutions that positively impact patient care.

Advertisement

With planning already underway for AXS27 (all set for April 25–29, 2027), the mandate for B2B healthcare stakeholders is clear. Success over the next year will belong to those organizations that can balance high-stakes R&D, embrace AI-driven engagement, and relentlessly champion value-based outcomes.

This content was created with information sourced from Asembia.