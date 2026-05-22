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Healthcare & Science

Sidewinder Therapeutics Series B Secures $137M for Next-Gen Cancer Fighting ADCs

By David NusbaumContributor 
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San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company Sidewinder Therapeutics has announced the closing of an oversubscribed $137 million Series B financing round co-led by Frazier Life Sciences and Novartis Venture Fund. The new funding will support the clinical development of its precision cancer therapies based on bispecific antibody-drug conjugates.

“The ADC field is at an inflection point driven by technological breakthroughs enabling next-generation bispecific ADCs, and Sidewinder is eager to lead this wave of innovation and advance promising therapies for patients with cancer,” said Eric Murphy, co-founder and chief executive of Sidewinder Therapeutics, in a statement.

The Series B round was backed by a group of healthcare-focused investors, with participation from the sole Series A investor OrbiMed as well as new investors, including Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, DCVC Bio, Samsara BioCapital, Longwood Fund, Astellas Venture Management and Alexandria Venture Investments.

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The company plans to use the proceeds to advance the company’s pipeline of targeted treatments designed to improve the effectiveness and safety of cancer therapies. Sidewinder Therapeutics focuses on developing bispecific ADCs, a next-generation approach that combines the targeting ability of antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic drugs to selectively attack cancer cells.

By advancing its bispecific ADC platform into clinical development, Sidewinder Therapeutics aims to contribute to the next wave of cancer treatments, offering potentially more effective options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

Founded in 2023 with OrbiMed, Sidewinder aims to deliver next-generation bispecific ADCs that expand the therapeutic window for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. It has raised a total of $162 million since its launch.

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Information for this article was sourced from Sidewinder Therapeutics.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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