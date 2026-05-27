MedReview Acquires Vital Data Technology to Expand Its Comprehensive Healthcare Payer Solutions

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MedReview, a leader in payment integrity solutions for health insurers, has acquired Vital Data Technology, a premier provider of advanced healthcare payer workflow and data technology, to strengthen and expand its comprehensive payer solution suite by adding member outcome-focused solutions.

“This acquisition represents an important step forward in our long-term strategy,” said Spencer Young, chief executive of MedReview, in a statement. “By bringing these two organizations together, we strengthen our collective ability to deliver greater value to the clients of both organizations while expanding our capabilities in ways that position us well for the future.”

Founded in 2005, Vital Data Technology is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company that transforms the healthcare ecosystem by empowering stakeholders with predictive insights to improve member health and lower costs. The company’s AI-driven intelligent analytics platform, Affinitē, promotes health plans’ abilities to make faster and better decisions in real-time to improve care management, quality, population health and risk adjustment.

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MedReview, which has long focused on clinical review services and healthcare cost containment, said the acquisition represents a strategic step toward deepening its technology capabilities. The company plans to combine its clinical expertise with Vital Data Technology’s data infrastructure to deliver more comprehensive and actionable insights for clients.

Founded in 1974, MedReview is a payment integrity company that offers a full spectrum of payment solutions, including DRG and clinical reviews, cost outlier audits, re-admission reviews, data mining and itemized bill reviews, which collectively save hundreds of millions of dollars in overpayment prevention and recovery annually.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Vital Data will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MedReview. Synergy Advisors served as financial advisor, and Goodwin served as legal advisor to MedReview, while Bailey & Company served as financial advisor, and Sheppard served as legal advisor to Vital Data Technology.

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Information for this article was sourced from MedReview.

