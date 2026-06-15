SingFit AARP Partnership Brings Music-Based Caregiving to Families

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SingFit, a Los Angeles-based music platform, has partnered with AARP to bring SingFit’s active music engagement app to more caregivers. It will offer AARP members and registered users free music resources and discounted access to its award-winning platform designed to enhance connection and joy in everyday life.

“SingFit is built to encourage more people to sing, an activity research has shown can impact our minds and our bodies in a range of positive ways,” said SingFit co-founder and chief executive Rachel Francine, in a statement. “We’re extremely pleased that AARP has recognized our platform’s ability to support caregivers and help reduce their burden by actively using the instrument we all have, our voices.”

According to AARP, there were approximately 63 million caregivers in the U.S. in 2025. These caregivers often experience high levels of emotional, physical and financial stress, which can lead to significantly worse health outcomes for caregivers when compared to non-caregivers, according to an August 2024 report by the CDC.

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SingFit’s unique approach to active music engagement is used in more than 1,000 senior living communities and skilled nursing facilities nationwide. Drawing on a catalog that includes major hits and unexpected favorites, the app guides caregivers to find their loved one’s preferred music to enable an engaging workout for the mind and body that can contribute to a sense of vitality, mental alertness and stronger personal connections. SingFit’s Lyric Coach track prompts participants with spoken words in advance, helping them join with the music.

Information was provided by SingFit.

