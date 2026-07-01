Stanford-Founded Illuminant Surgical Backed by $8.4M to Revolutionize Image-Guided Care

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Illuminant Surgical, a Los Angeles-based precision access and visualization company, raised $8.4 million in seed funding to accelerate the launch of its flagship Skylight platform. The funding was led by Wing 2 Wing Ventures alongside investments from a series of health-focused venture partners.

“Our mission from day one has been to build technology that doctors actually want to use and to deliver it in a way that makes adoption effortless,” said Eldrick Millares, co-founder and co-chief executive of Illuminant, in a statement. “With Skylight, we’re combining clinical impact with a business model that gets this into operating rooms quickly and sustainably.”

Skylight is a projection-based clinical guidance platform that gives doctors a “heads-up display” of a patient’s internal anatomy, shown directly on the body with no headsets, goggles or external monitors required. The system enables millimeter-level accuracy for procedures, ranging from spine surgery to cancer biopsies, helping doctors work more precisely and efficiently.

Advertisement

The platform combines two proprietary technologies, allowing doctors to perform procedures faster, with greater confidence and without the cognitive burden of switching between monitors and the operative field. SkinMatch aligns medical images with the patient’s anatomy in real time, while LightScreen displays key anatomical details directly on the patient’s skin, adjusting dynamically for movement and contours.

“Illuminant is tackling one of the most persistent challenges in modern medicine with a solution that is both technically elegant and clinically impactful,” said Max Knapp, managing director at Wing 2 Wing Ventures, in a statement. “The team’s ability to translate cutting-edge research into a platform that fits seamlessly into clinical practice positions them to redefine the standard of care worldwide.”

Illuminant was founded in 2021 by Stanford-trained innovators in the fields of medical technology, computer vision and high-performance hardware.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Illuminant Surgical.

