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Healthcare & Science

How Tot Squad’s Acquisition of Robyn Gives New Moms Free 24/7 AI Doula Support

By David NusbaumContributor 
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Tot Squad, a platform focused on family and parenting support services, has acquired Robyn, a maternal health startup with an AI-powered doula trained on over 70,000 de-identified messages between expecting and new parents. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Robyn was advised by the Whisper Group.

“Becoming a mother is one of the hardest transitions of a woman’s life,” said Jen Saxton, founder and chief executive of Tot Squad, in a statement. “We’ve spent years connecting them with doulas, lactation consultants and specialists when they need help. Acquiring Robyn means we can now meet every mom with free, around-the-clock guidance and a path to face-to-face support when she needs it.”

With Robyn, doula-quality support will be free for every parent, with Robyn’s training data allowing for conversations between real doulas and parents, combined with 200+ articles written by maternal health experts and informed by trusted authorities, like ACOG and AAP.

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As part of the acquisition, key members of Robyn’s product, engineering and marketing team will join Tot Squad, although founder Alli Kasirer will stay on as an advisor. The acquisition lands at a moment of rapid innovation in maternal health, with growing demand for both trusted technology and human care.

Robyn joins Tot Squad’s existing offerings, including free Baby Concierge services at Target, and MotherFund, which lets parents add services like doulas and lactation consultants to their baby registry.

Now, Tot Squad’s platform spans the full journey to becoming a mother. Baby Concierge at Target helps expectant moms build registries with expert guidance, while MotherFund lets friends and family fund real support, particularly on doulas, prenatal massage and sleep coaching, directly on the registry.

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Information for this article was sourced from Tot Squad.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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