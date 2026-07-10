Leading Health System Keck Medicine Broadens Pasadena Footprint

Keck Medicine of USC signage at The Walnut Plaza in Pasadena marks the health system’s growing presence in the community.

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Keck Medicine of USC has expanded its presence in Pasadena with a business operations office at The Walnut Plaza, located at 215 N. Marengo Ave., further supporting the health system’s continued growth throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

The office supports administrative and operational teams that help advance patient services, healthcare operations and the growing needs of the health system.

The Walnut Plaza location complements the recent opening of Keck Medicine’s largest and most advanced outpatient facility in Pasadena at 590 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Together, these locations strengthen Keck Medicine’s clinical and operational presence in Pasadena, helping support access to high-quality, patient-centered care throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

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As Keck Medicine continues to expand its presence in the area, The Walnut Plaza office provides important support functions that help ensure patients have seamless access to care and the resources of a leading academic health system.

Information for this article was sourced from Keck Medicine of USC.

