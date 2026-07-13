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Healthcare & Science

Biotech Leader Pendulum Therapeutics Appoints Madison Reed CEO Amy Errett

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Biotech leader Pendulum Therapeutics appoints Madison Reed CEO Amy Errett
Amy Errett

Pendulum Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company pioneering microbiome science to transform human health, has announced the appointment of Amy Errett, founder and CEO of Madison Reed, to its board of directors.

Errett joins Pendulum at a time of accelerating growth and increasing consumer awareness of the microbiome’s role in health. As Pendulum continues to expand its portfolio of clinically validated microbiome products and bring breakthrough science to broader audiences, Errett’s expertise building consumer brands and scaling mission-driven businesses will help guide the company’s next phase of growth.

A four-time entrepreneur, venture capitalist and consumer brand leader, Errett founded Madison Reed with a mission to transform the hair color industry through innovation, accessibility and customer experience. Under her leadership, Madison Reed has become one of the most recognized direct-to-consumer beauty brands in the United States, serving millions of customers through its omnichannel business model. Prior to founding Madison Reed, Errett was a general partner at Maveron, the venture capital firm co-founded by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and previously served as chief asset gathering officer at E*TRADE. She is currently a venture partner at True Ventures.

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“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our Board,” said Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Pendulum Therapeutics. “Amy has an extraordinary track record of building beloved consumer brands that challenge the status quo and create meaningful impact. As we continue to bring groundbreaking microbiome science to more people, her experience scaling innovative businesses and connecting with consumers will be invaluable.”

“The most transformative companies are the ones that fundamentally change how people think about an important part of their lives,” said Errett. “Pendulum is doing exactly that for human health. The company’s scientific rigor, groundbreaking work in the microbiome and commitment to making cutting-edge innovation accessible to consumers are what drew me to the opportunity. I’m excited to join the board and help Pendulum continue expanding its impact as awareness of the microbiome’s role in health continues to grow.”

Information for this article was sourced from Pendulum Therapeutics.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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