Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

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The hospital also will serve as the official medical provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games during its growth

At Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, new programs are propelling the hospital’s growth, supporting training for healthcare professionals, new centers to improve treatment of cancer and new facilities with advanced technology. It is the largest individual hospital in Southern California with $4.59 billion in net patient revenue for 2025. Only three hospitals in the state generate more revenue—Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco and UCSD Medical Center in San Diego.

The hospital’s first graduates of the Chuck Lorre Allied Health School were among 40 students who were awarded certificates, doctoral degrees or master’s degrees at the commencement ceremony in June as part of the university’s 14th graduating class. The hospital launched Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University in 2024 to prepare students, particularly those from Southern California’s marginalized communities and Cedars-Sinai employees, for health care careers. A $30 million donation from The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation established the school.

“This year’s ceremony marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of our health sciences university,” said Peter L. Slavin, M.D., chief executive and president of Cedars-Sinai, and the David and Meredith Kaplan presidential chair. “With this graduating class and the ones that follow, our university will expand its contribution to biomedical science, clinical care, practitioner advancement and a rich variety of health care careers.”

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In July, the new Cedars-Sinai Cayton BRCA Center opened to help women and men with BRCA genetic mutations manage their risk of developing cancer. The center provides coordinated screening, genetic counseling, fertility planning, treatment and preventive care in one location, which condenses a process that could typically include eight to 12 different appointments into a single day. The center was supported by a $30 million gift from the Cayton Goldrich Family Foundation.

“The generosity and foresight of the Cayton Goldrich Family Foundation gave us the resources to conduct outreach and coordinate care for these patients. By bringing together our dedicated physicians and recruiting top talent from around the country, we are making this centralized BRCA center unlike any other,” said Cristina Ferrone, M.D., chair of the Jim and Eleanor Randall Department of Surgery at Cedars-Sinai.

Meanwhile, the hospital expects to complete a new, nine-story Cedars-Sinai Marina Hospital in Marina del Rey next year. The facility is currently under construction and is set to open as a technologically advanced community hospital. The existing Marina Hospital is open and fully operational during construction of the new facility. It will add to the hospital’s regional approach that has affiliate relationships with Huntington Health in Pasadena, Torrance Memorial Health and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana.

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Originally founded in 1902, the hospital’s regional approach is complemented by its support for major events hosted in Southern California. Cedars-Sinai is the official medical provider for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, providing the care for athletes, coaches, team personnel and visitors who travel across the world for the competitions in Los Angeles. Cedars-Sinai is also a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Medical Network, supporting medical treatment of athletes as they prepare to compete in national and international competitions leading up to the 2028 Games.

“We’ve been training for this. Team USA’s pursuit of greatness drives them to never stop pushing what’s possible. Cedars-Sinai’s team shares this pursuit of greatness and is continuously expanding the boundaries of what’s possible for our patients and community,” said Slavin.