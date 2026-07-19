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Healthcare & Science

Southern California Medical Center Expands Access and Strengthens Community-Based Care

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026
By Southern California Medical Center
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SCMC is advancing a comprehensive, community-based approach to healthcare across Los Angeles County, with a focus on access, quality and coordinated patient care

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Southern California Medical Center (SCMC) continues to expand services and strengthen its integrated model to better serve diverse and underserved populations.

With a growing network of locations, SCMC brings together primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health, dental services and specialty care within a unified system. This coordinated approach enables patients to access multiple services in one setting, improving continuity of care and reducing barriers that often lead to fragmented treatment. As part of its commitment to comprehensive care, SCMC has also expanded its focus on women’s health, offering OB/GYN services and mammography to support early detection, prevention and long-term wellness.

Improving timely access to care remains a central priority. SCMC has expanded appointment availability through extended hours, same-day visits and urgent care services, creating additional access points for patients and reducing reliance on emergency departments for nonemergent needs. These efforts are designed to improve patient experience while addressing broader system inefficiencies.

Operational discipline and accountability continue to drive the organization’s performance. By leveraging real-time data and aligning clinical and administrative teams around clear performance goals, SCMC has improved patient flow, enhanced care coordination and maintained consistent service delivery across its sites. This structured approach supports both sustainable growth and high-quality outcomes.

In addition to clinical services, SCMC plays an active role in community health through outreach, partnerships and education initiatives. These efforts address critical public health priorities, including chronic disease management, behavioral health support, and HIV prevention and treatment. By integrating these services into its care model, SCMC aims to improve long-term health outcomes and reduce disparities across the communities it serves.

The organization’s internal culture has also contributed to its progress. SCMC has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work,” reflecting a strong emphasis on teamwork, accountability, and a shared mission. This culture supports both staff engagement and patient experience, contributing to the organization’s highest patient satisfaction scores to date. SCMC has also earned the highest level of transparency recognition from Candid, reinforcing its commitment to accountability and responsible stewardship.

SCMC’s focus on measurable outcomes is further reflected in its progress in chronic care management. The organization has received recognition from the American Heart Association, including the Silver Plus award for hypertension control and the Gold award for diabetes care. These distinctions highlight SCMC’s continued efforts to improve clinical outcomes through evidence-based care and consistent patient engagement.

Looking ahead, SCMC remains focused on expanding access, strengthening care delivery, and advancing innovative solutions to meet evolving community needs. By combining clinical expertise with operational rigor, the organization is building a scalable model designed to improve health outcomes while maintaining a strong connection to the communities it serves.

At its core, Southern California Medical Center continues to prioritize accessible, coordinated and patient-centered care, with the goal of strengthening trust and elevating the standard of community healthcare across the region.

Healthcare & ScienceJuly 2026Business by LA Times StudiosHealthcare

Business by LA Times Studios

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