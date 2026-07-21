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Healthcare & Science

Niagen Bioscience Appoints Dr. Abhijit Kale to Lead Global NAD+ Research

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Scientific leader with deep expertise in NAD+ biology, aging research and global research partnerships to lead the company’s expanding Niagen Research Program

Niagen Bioscience appoints Abhijit Kale, Ph.D., as Senior Director of Global External Research
Abhijit Kale, Ph.D.

Los Angeles-based Niagen Bioscience, Inc., a global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, has announced the appointment of Abhijit Kale, Ph.D., as senior director of global external research.

Dr. Kale will lead Niagen Bioscience’s Global Niagen Research Program, overseeing the Company’s worldwide network of academic and clinical research collaborations while helping shape its scientific research strategy. In this role, he will work closely with leading investigators to advance new discoveries in NAD+ biology, healthy aging and age-related health, further strengthening Niagen Bioscience’s position as the world’s leading scientific authority in NAD+ research.

“Science informs our strategy and our messaging, not the other way around,” said Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience. “We are excited for Abhijit to help deepen our collaborations with leading researchers worldwide and further advance our understanding of the fascinating science of NAD+.”

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Dr. Kale brings more than a decade of experience spanning aging biology, translational science and external scientific partnerships. Most recently, he served as a scientific review officer at Hevolution Foundation, where he helped evaluate more than 600 research proposals and contributed funding recommendations across a $1-billion global longevity research portfolio.

Previously, he held scientific leadership roles at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Deciduous Therapeutics and LevitasBio, building extensive collaborations across academia, biotechnology companies, CROs and nonprofit research organizations. Dr. Kale earned his Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and has authored 16 publications, including foundational research on NAD+ biology and aging.

“Scientific discovery has always been driven by collaboration,” said Dr. Kale. “Niagen Bioscience has built an exceptional global research ecosystem, and I am excited to work alongside leading investigators to expand our understanding of NAD+ biology and help translate groundbreaking science into meaningful advances for human health.”

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The Niagen Research Program is one of the largest and most established scientific collaboration initiatives in the healthspan field. Through the program, independent investigators from world-renowned institutions, such as Mayo Clinic, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Harvard University, MIT, and Cambridge University, have historically requested Niagen, the company’s flagship patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, for their pre-clinical and clinical research on NAD+ biology. The program provides oral food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade Niagen material, scientific collaboration and technical support.

Under Dr. Kale’s leadership, Niagen Bioscience plans to further expand the Global External Research Program to support emerging areas of NAD+ science, including pharmaceutical-grade Niagen injections and infusions, topical applications and novel research on other NAD+ precursors.

Information for this article was sourced from Niagen Bioscience.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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