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Healthcare & Science

75% Efficiency Achieved: Capstone Energy+ Deploys 2 MW CHP at Scripps Mercy

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Capstone Energy+ powers critical hospital infrastructure with two MW combined heat and power system

Los Angeles-based Capstone Energy+, Inc., a provider of resilient, behind-the-meter energy solutions for commercial, industrial, healthcare and emerging data center applications, has announced the installation of two C1000 Signature Series microturbines at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego. The project, delivered in partnership with BSD Builders, Inc., will provide two megawatts (MW) of highly efficient combined heat and power (CHP), strengthening the hospital’s operational continuity while supporting its long-term operational and sustainability objectives.

The CHP system will provide reliable on-site electricity while capturing waste heat to provide the majority of the facility’s heating and domestic hot water requirements, delivering an overall system efficiency of 75%. Once commissioning is complete, the system will also provide resilience through island-mode capability, enabling the facility to continue generating power during utility outages.

“Reliable energy has become a strategic asset for healthcare providers,” said Vince Canino, president and CEO of Capstone Energy+. “As healthcare systems modernize their facilities, they are increasingly investing in energy solutions that strengthen resilience, improve efficiency and support long-term sustainability. Projects like this are made possible through trusted partnerships, and we’re proud to once again work alongside BSD Builders, Inc. to deliver an innovative combined heat and power solution for the Scripps Mercy Hospital facility, supporting a more resilient, affordable and sustainable energy future. Healthcare organizations increasingly recognize that resilience and sustainability are not competing priorities; they are complementary objectives that together strengthen operational performance and help ensure uninterrupted patient care.”

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“If there are natural disasters in the area that force the utility to disconnect service or there’s an interruption to the electrical grid, the facility is still producing two megawatts, keeping core operations running,” said Ryan Peña, project manager, corporate facilities at Scripps Health. “It’s another layer of protection and redundancy that helps us to provide uninterrupted care.”

The project is currently in the final stages of system integration, with commissioning expected in October 2026 and final startup activities continuing through year-end.

The project reflects growing demand for resilient behind-the-meter energy systems across healthcare and other mission-critical industries as organizations seek greater reliability, improved energy efficiency, lower operating costs and long-term sustainability. Healthcare providers, in particular, continue investing in combined heat and power and distributed energy solutions that strengthen operational resilience and support uninterrupted patient care.

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Information for this article was sourced from Capstone Energy+.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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