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Healthcare & Science

6 Ways to Manage Your Healthcare Costs

Mature couple calculating bills at home using laptop while calculating finances sitting on couch.
(Ridofranz/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Beth AndersenPlan President, Anthem Blue Cross  
Paid Program

Rent. Groceries. Utilities. A car payment. Most households know what these expenses cost each month and plan for them accordingly. Healthcare is different.

Unlike a fixed monthly bill, healthcare costs can vary from month to month. One month may include only a routine checkup. The next could bring a specialist visit, a new prescription, or an unexpected trip to urgent care. That uncertainty can make healthcare feel less like something you plan for and more like something that simply happens.

While no one can predict every medical expense, understanding your health plan, planning ahead when possible, and using available tools can make healthcare costs more manageable.

Here are six ways to get started.

1. Look Beyond the Premium

Your monthly premium is an important part of healthcare spending, but it is only one piece of the picture. Your deductible, copays, coinsurance, and out-of-pocket maximum also play an important role in determining what your household may pay throughout the year.

For example, a plan with a lower monthly premium may come with a higher deductible or greater out-of-pocket costs. A plan with a higher premium may offer lower cost-sharing for households that expect to use healthcare services more frequently.

When reviewing your options, think about how your household typically uses healthcare. Consider regular doctor visits, prescriptions, ongoing health conditions, and anticipated care. Looking at the full picture can help you choose coverage that fits both your healthcare needs and your budget.

2. Take Advantage of Preventive Care

Preventive care is one of the best ways to stay on top of your health and identify potential concerns early. Many preventive services, including certain annual wellness visits, recommended vaccines, and routine screenings, may be covered at no additional cost when you use an in-network provider and meet your plan’s coverage requirements.

Review your benefits, talk with your healthcare provider about the care that’s right for you, and stay current on recommended screenings and appointments. Think of preventive care like routine maintenance for your car. Staying on top of recommended care today can help support your long-term health tomorrow.

3. Stay In-Network Whenever Possible

Health plans work with networks of doctors, hospitals, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Depending on your plan, receiving care outside your network could result in higher out-of-pocket costs.

When you have the opportunity to plan ahead, confirm that both the provider and facility are in-network before scheduling care. A doctor may participate in your network while the laboratory, imaging center, or facility involved in your care does not.

Taking a few extra minutes to verify your network can help you avoid unexpected costs and better understand what your health plan covers.

4. Build Healthcare Into Your Budget

Not every healthcare expense comes as a surprise. Prescription refills, ongoing treatment for chronic conditions, annual wellness visits, and planned procedures are all examples of costs you may be able to anticipate.

Including these expenses in your household budget can make them easier to manage. Understanding how your prescription drug benefits work, whether lower-cost alternatives are available, and what you can expect to pay can also help you plan ahead.

During open enrollment, take the opportunity to review your healthcare needs and compare available plan options to help ensure your coverage continues to meet your household’s needs and budget.

5. Compare Your Options Before Scheduling Care

When care is not urgent, comparing providers, locations, and estimated costs ahead of time may help you make a more informed decision.

Anthem Blue Cross members can use the Sydney Health app to search for in-network providers, review cost estimates for certain services, and access plan information in one convenient place. Depending on your plan, members may also be able to access a digital ID card, review claims, connect with virtual care, and find other helpful resources.

6. Ask Questions

Beth Andersen, Plan President, Anthem Blue Cross.
(Anthem Blue Cross)

Healthcare bills and Explanation of Benefits (EOB) statements can sometimes be confusing. If you receive an unexpected bill or notice a charge you do not understand, review it and ask questions before assuming you owe the amount listed.

Your health plan can be an important resource, helping explain what your plan covers, how a claim was processed, and what a particular charge means.

Asking questions early can help prevent confusion, resolve billing issues more quickly, and give you greater confidence in understanding your healthcare coverage.

Healthcare may never be as predictable as your mortgage or utility bill, but it does not have to be a financial mystery. By understanding your coverage, planning for expected healthcare needs, and taking advantage of the resources available through your health plan, you can make healthcare costs more manageable throughout the year.

At Anthem Blue Cross, we are committed to helping our members better understand their benefits, access the care they need, and make informed decisions about both their health and their finances.

Learn more at anthem.com/ca/healthcareincalifornia.

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