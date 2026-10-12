mPulse Appoints Veteran Health Tech Executives to Scale HXI Platform

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Woodland Hills-based mPulse, a leader in Health Experience and Insights (HXI), has announced two executive appointments: Harish Nanda as Chief Technology Officer and Erin Kowalow as Chief Business Operations Officer.

mPulse’s HXI platform unifies member data and communications to power more than four billion consumer touchpoints each year. Nanda will further enhance and expand the company’s technology vision, and Kowalow will refine and streamline operational and process discipline to allow mPulse to move faster, extend the reach of AI-driven insight and help health plans turn every member interaction into stronger relationships and foster better health outcomes.

Nanda brings more than 25 years of technology leadership across healthcare, health tech, financial services, insurance and strategy consulting, with deep expertise in applying AI and in building and scaling high-performing technology organizations. He joins mPulse from Acentra Health, where he spent seven years as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, leading the company’s global technology team. Earlier in his career, he held senior technology roles at Alvarez & Marsal, Symetra Financial, Point B and Microsoft.

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At mPulse, Nanda will lead the evolution of the HXI platform, advancing the AI and predictive capabilities that help customers reach more members, engage them more effectively and close gaps in care and equity.

“mPulse is built on a mission I deeply believe in: helping healthcare organizations build lasting relationships with the people they serve,” said Nanda. “The opportunity ahead is extraordinary. By connecting predictive insights with member engagement, we can make every interaction more relevant, more supportive and more impactful. I’m energized to lead the next generation of the HXI platform with this talented team and to help our customers reach more members, deepen engagement and advance better health outcomes and health equity.”

Kowalow steps into the newly created role of Chief Business Operations Officer, where she will drive operational excellence across the enterprise, aligning the processes, tools and teams that allow mPulse to deliver faster and more consistently for its customers. Most recently, as Executive Vice President of Product Delivery, she brought mPulse’s product, engineering and delivery teams closer together, helping customers see results sooner and making each release more reliable and predictable. Before joining mPulse, she held senior leadership roles at Zipari and Lumeris, guiding teams through periods of rapid growth and complex post-acquisition integrations.

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In her expanded role, Kowalow will carry that momentum across the business, strengthening how mPulse collaborates, executes and scales to meet growing customer demand.

“Our customers count on mPulse to deliver meaningful experiences for their members, and that only happens when our teams are aligned, supported and empowered,” said Kowalow. “In this role, I’m focused on giving teams across the business the clarity, tools and connection they need to do their best work, so we can keep our promises, move faster and create better experiences for the health plans and members we serve.”

“Harish and Erin are exactly the leaders mPulse needs as we step into our next phase of growth,” said Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse. “Harish has a proven record of building strong technology teams, turning AI advances into real results and connecting technology strategy to business impact. Erin has already shown how shared purpose, clear priorities and strong support can unite teams and help them deliver their best work. Together, they give us the technology vision and operational discipline to innovate faster, scale with confidence and bring even more value to our customers, all while staying true to the mission that has defined mPulse from the start: helping healthcare organizations build lasting relationships with the people they serve.”

Information for this article was sourced from mPulse.