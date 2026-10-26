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Healthcare & Science

Sensydia Raises More Than $6 Million to Bring Its Non-Invasive Cardiac Performance System to FDA Authorization

Sensydia Secures Oversubscribed $6M Round for Cardiac Performance System
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Sensydia, a Valencia-based clinical-stage medical technology company advancing non-invasive cardiac assessment, raised more than $6 million led by Colle Capital Partners with substantial support from Orlando Health Ventures. Proceeds will carry Sensydia’s Cardiac Performance System through its ACOUSTIC‑1 study to FDA authorization while supporting commercial launch preparation.

“Cardiologists treating heart failure need the right metric, in the right place, at the right time. We built CPS to give clinicians objective pressure information in the office, where therapy decisions are made,” said Anthony Arnold, chief executive of Sensydia, in a statement. “With Colle Capital and Orlando Health Ventures behind us, we are focused on bringing CPS to the market rapidly to help patients suffering from heart failure.”

CPS assesses cardiac function by acquiring acoustic and electrical signals and analyzing them using artificial intelligence algorithms. CPS is designed to provide clinicians in almost any setting with pulmonary pressure assessments, without the need for invasive catheterization, to help identify congestion and guide diagnosis and treatment in heart failure and pulmonary hypertension.

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“Sensydia built CPS on catheterization data, the clinical gold standard, at a scale few companies attempt. That discipline, together with a CPT code already in place, gives us real confidence in this team. We are proud to lead this financing and to back Sensydia,” said Victoria Grace, founding partner of Colle Capital Partners, in a statement.

Colle Capital Partners is a global, opportunistic, early-stage technology venture fund. The firm invests at the start of a company’s life across AI native businesses, deep technology and infrastructure, backing companies where data compounds into a proprietary moat.

Orlando Health Ventures is advancing healthcare innovation through strategic investments in companies and technologies that are transforming and disrupting the healthcare industry. It invests in medtech, biotech and services companies with the potential to help improve patient outcomes and/or improve workflows throughout the health system.

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Information for this story was provided by Sensydia.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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