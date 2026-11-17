StimCardio Medical’s investigational wrist-worn therapeutic device is designed to extend atrial fibrillation treatment beyond the procedure room and into the patient’s home, with the goal of reducing arrhythmia recurrence following catheter ablation.

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StimCardio, a Los Angeles-based clinical-stage medical device company developing non-invasive wearable therapeutics for atrial fibrillation, raised $30 million in Series A financing led by John Slump’s family office, Metis Medtech, with participation from Catalyst Health Ventures, multiple corporate strategic investors and other investors. The financing will be utilized to fund its planned NeuroPulse 2 pivotal study as well as the preparation for a De Novo submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Our vision is to establish non-invasive neuromodulation as a new therapeutic category in cardiac electrophysiology. This financing brings together investors with deep expertise in cardiac device innovation and provides the resources to deliver a first-of-its-kind, multicenter pivotal study. With encouraging clinical evidence to date and a growing research program, we see an opportunity to extend treatment beyond the procedure room and improve outcomes for the millions of people living with AF,” said Amir Soltanianzadeh, chief executive of StimCardio, in a statement.

The financing follows the presentation of StimCardio’s NeuroPulse 1 pilot study as a late-breaking clinical trial at HRX Live 2026 and its peer-reviewed publication in Heart Rhythm. The randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in recurrent atrial arrhythmia events post-ablation with active MNS stimulation compared with the sham treatment group.

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NeuroPulse 2 will be a major, multicenter pivotal trial designed to evaluate whether adding wearable neuromodulation to catheter ablation improves clinical outcomes compared with ablation alone.

“StimCardio is pioneering innovative technology positioned to disrupt the cardiac electrophysiology arena,” said John Slump, chief executive and founder of Metis MedTech and a StimCardio board member, in a statement. “Despite decades of advances in catheter ablation procedures, AF recurrence remains a significant unmet clinical challenge. StimCardio has an entirely different approach with a non-invasive wearable that we believe will redefine the treatment paradigm. Our decision to invest reflects our strong conviction in this impressive team, disruptive technology and growing market.”

StimCardio’s lead investigational product, Rhyvive, is a wrist-worn therapeutic wearable designed to deliver personalized, non-invasive median nerve stimulation through a closed-loop system that integrates physiological sensing and neuromodulation. Developed as an adjunct to catheter ablation, Rhyvive is designed to extend treatment beyond the procedure and into the patient’s home by modulating autonomic nervous system pathways with the goal of reducing recurrent atrial arrhythmias.

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Information for this story was provided by StimCardio.

