The Power of Immunology: Why California Should Vote Yes on Prop 38

The case for Prop 38 demonstrates urgency: California can’t afford to wait on Washington, D.C. while millions of patients and families are racing against time. Prop 38 will position California as a leader in biotech medical research and development, insulated from shifting directives from the federal level.

An important consideration in research, experts say, is momentum. Funding gaps can cause this momentum to disappear entirely, as long delays in finding new funds, red tape and other considerations can create irreparable setbacks.

“We are standing at a threshold of exciting breakthroughs in treating intractable diseases,” said Elaine Hsiao, Ph.D., professor, and immunology and brain health researcher. “We need to support cure-finding research in immunology and immunotherapies because we are at the precipice of discovery that could save lives and give hope to millions.”

Prop 38 requires that at least half of the research funding must go toward cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s, specifically. These debilitating diseases affect the lives of many in Southern California and beyond.

“Alzheimer’s steals memories and independence from the people we love, and deprives us of precious time with them,” said Susan Disney Lord, Board Chair, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles. “But effective treatments for Alzheimer’s are within reach, and Proposition 38 can help get us there.”

In addition to Alzheimer’s and cancer, immunotherapies could aid a much broader list of conditions – including Parkinson’s, diabetes, ALS, muscular dystrophy, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and multiple sclerosis.