Immunotec Opens Experience Center to Boost MLM Growth in California

Immunotec, a network marketing company specializing in wellness through nutritional supplements, announced the opening of its new Experience Center in California as part of its strategic expansion plan in key markets for 2026.

The launch of this new space marks an important milestone in the company’s international growth strategy. With operations in 30 countries, Immunotec continues to strengthen its presence in a critical region for the expansion of its West Coast network. California will not only serve as a hub to support and empower local Consultants, but also as a key step in strengthening the direct selling industry overall.

This initiative is part of an investment of more than $1 million in the state, which currently represents approximately 30% of the company’s total revenue. The Experience Center is designed to become a comprehensive hub focused on training, business development, networking, and leadership growth for its Consultant community (CNS), further driving sustainable business growth.

The opening comes at a thriving moment for the direct selling industry in the United States, where the sector reached a value of $34.7 billion in 2024, according to the Direct Selling Association (DSA).

In California specifically, DSA data shows the industry generates approximately $3.9 billion annually and includes more than 1.2 million active independent consultants and entrepreneurs earning supplemental income and creating new business opportunities across the state. Women represent 73% of participants in this business model in California.

(Immunotec)

Within this ecosystem, the wellness segment continues to stand out as one of the industry’s strongest growth drivers, accounting for 30.7% of total direct selling sales nationwide. This trend reflects growing consumer awareness around personal wellness, as well as the increasing demand for additional income opportunities in challenging economic conditions.

Against this backdrop, California remains the most important market for the direct selling industry in the United States due to its high population density and rapid adoption of health and wellness trends, factors that have continued to accelerate the industry’s evolution in recent years.

“For Immunotec, California represents tremendous potential for the continued growth and evolution of the global MLM industry. The region’s economic dynamism, diversity, and ongoing expansion make it a strategic environment for driving leadership and innovation through new initiatives like the Experience Center,” said Mauricio Domenzain, CEO of Immunotec.

The company expects the new location to have a significant impact on regional business growth by creating closer connections with communities in areas such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, and Ventura, while strengthening Consultant networks and expanding access to business tools and training within a model built on entrepreneurship, connection, and personal development.

Immunotec’s investment in California reflects not only the state’s economic importance, but also its role as a global driver of wellness, entrepreneurship, and collaborative business trends. In an environment where financial stability and personal wellness are becoming increasingly important, industries such as MLM continue to emerge as powerful engines for economic growth, especially in regions with a high cost of living where earning additional income is no longer optional, but essential.

“More than just an operational expansion, this new center represents Immunotec’s evolution as a growing global company that continues to expand its international footprint through strategic investments in high-value markets, strengthening its positioning and creating new economic development opportunities for thousands of people,” Domenzain concluded.

(Immunotec)

About Immunotec: Immunotec is a health and wellness company operating in 30 countries, with more than 80 global patents and over $25 million invested in research. Backed by more than 45 years of innovation and over 90 published studies, the company has developed clinically tested, proprietary formulas such as Immunocal, scientifically proven to be a precursor to glutathione. The cutting-edge science behind Immunotec has attracted world-class researchers and further strengthened the company’s scientific credibility. Mauricio Domenzain, a Mexican business leader with more than 30 years of experience, leads the organization and continues to drive its growth and success within the industry.

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