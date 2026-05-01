Prevention Pays Off: Better Health, Lower Costs for Families in California

It’s a scenario far too familiar: a routine checkup gets postponed, a screening is delayed, or a symptom is ignored. Life is busy. Appointments take time to schedule, and for many, there’s a real concern about whether care will fit into this week’s budget.

In the moment, delaying care can feel like the practical choice. But postponing routine screenings or appointments often leads to the opposite result — higher costs, more complex treatment, and in some cases, worse long-term health outcomes.

This is why prevention matters. It’s about our overall health and our financial well-being.

When delaying care becomes expensive care

Preventive care is designed to catch health issues early, when they are easier and less expensive to manage. National research from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association shows that complex health issues like cancer, if detected through preventative screenings, are far more likely to be found at the earliest, most treatable stage, significantly reducing the cost of care.

This matters at a time when the rise in healthcare costs is already under strain nationwide. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) , the average annual premium for employer-sponsored family coverage now totals nearly $27,000 annually, underscoring how delayed care and rising treatment costs affect families, employers, and the healthcare system. According to California’s Health Care Foundation California Health Policy Poll , more than half of all Californians (53%) skipped or delayed care in 2023 because it cost too much. For families with low incomes, that number jumps to 74%.

Why prevention lowers the cost of care

Lower healthcare costs don’t start in the emergency room or at the pharmacy counter; they begin much earlier. Access to preventive services, early intervention, and follow-up support can help manage health issues before small problems become costly crises.

Addressing mental and behavioral health needs before they escalate can also reduce emergency visits and in-patient hospital stays. Likewise, managing chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease is a great example of how early prevention can avoid costly complications—particularly as the costs of diagnosed diabetes reached $413 billion in 2022 and are projected to reach $2 trillion for cardiovascular diseases by 2050.

Making prevention easier, not harder

Health plans have a responsibility to remove barriers to preventive care by covering recommended screenings and wellness visits, and by helping people navigate where to go, what services they need, or how much care will cost. When people have clear guidance and support, they’re more likely to act rather than delay.

We support prevention by pairing coverage with practical tools and programs, including:



Rewarding safer care: Through our Quality-In-Sights: Hospital Incentive Program , hospitals are encouraged to improve patient safety and reduce preventable complications.



Through our , hospitals are encouraged to improve patient safety and reduce preventable complications. Simplifying access through technology: Our Concierge Care program and digital tools connect members to 24/7 nurse support and guidance, helping reduce avoidable hospital admissions and remissions.



Our program and digital tools connect members to 24/7 nurse support and guidance, helping reduce avoidable hospital admissions and remissions. Turning data into action: Data insights help identify care gaps and guide members to the right care with tools like the Sydney Health app, making it easier to schedule preventative visits, understand benefits, and avoid unnecessary emergency visits and unexpected costs.

By encouraging earlier action, we’re improving both the experience and overall health outcomes.

Investing in healthier communities

Beth Andersen, President of Anthem Blue Cross in California. (Anthem Blue Cross)

Prevention doesn’t stop at the doctor’s office. It extends into our communities through partnerships that help address barriers like transportation, nutrition, and access to behavioral health services. Supporting people’s physical, emotional, and social needs is critical to keeping our communities healthy and reducing avoidable healthcare costs.

In Los Angeles, support for Homeboy Industries and the Downtown Women’s Center helped expand access to trauma-informed care, counseling, recovery housing, and other services for individuals facing homelessness, trauma, or systemic barriers. These investments reflect a comprehensive approach to strengthening prevention, provider capacity, and pathways to recovery.

A smarter path forward

Health insurance isn’t just for emergencies. It’s meant to support individuals and their families so that emergencies never occur.

With healthcare costs top of mind for families and businesses, prevention offers a clear path forward. It leads to better health outcomes, lowers costs, and helps ensure that people get the care they need when they need it most.