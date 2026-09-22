Saudi Biotech Summit Reports SAR 5.5 Billion in New Deals

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A Bigger Number, With Less Detail Behind Most of It

The Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit closed its fourth edition on September 17, reporting more than 40 agreements, initiatives and announcements with a combined declared value above SAR 5 billion, or about $1.33 billion, according to organizers.

Organizers did not break out how the SAR 5 billion figure was calculated. Public dollar amounts appear for only a few of the more than 40 items: a SAR 500 million vaccine plant, a potential $3 million investment in a digital pathology partnership, and roughly $120 million in investment funds engaged through the summit’s startup forum.

The event ran September 14 to 16 at the Sofitel Riyadh Hotel and Convention Centre, where organizers said more than 120 sponsors and exhibitors filled 6,000 square meters and more than 180 strategic meetings took place. It was held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and organized by the Ministry of National Guard’s health affairs sector, hosted by King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS) and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC).

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The Named Deals

The summit’s largest single disclosed figure belongs to a vaccine plant that predates this year’s event. Saudi Arabia‘s Vaccine Industrial Company, which also operates under the names SVAX and SaudiVax, told the summit its Riyadh facility, a SAR 500 million project across 42,000 square meters, is 85% complete and is planned to localize up to 80% of the Kingdom’s essential vaccine needs. Public reporting on that facility’s financing goes back to 2022, when regulators first disclosed the roughly $133 million investment, so the 2026 announcement marks a construction milestone rather than a new deal.

KAIMRC and Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a joint Center of Excellence for Genomics, Proteomics and Biobanking, according to the release. The University Hospitals Program, under the Council of Universities’ Affairs, signed with Novo Nordisk to build earlier-phase clinical trial capability. KAIMRC also listed research collaborations with Olink in proteomics, with Tiziana Life Sciences in immunomodulation and neuroimmunology, and with Japan’s Chiyoda Corporation, an engineering firm that has previously built peptide-manufacturing plants in Japan, on plant-based peptide production for cancer treatment, per the release.

(RGMBS)

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Two research partnerships involve microbiome and genomic banking work: King Saud University said it will form a microbiome joint venture with a South Korean company named in the release as BioMe, and Najran University launched what it called the Najran Genomic Biobank Initiative. The University of Hafr Al Batin also signed with China’s BGI Group, a large genomics sequencing company, according to organizers.

On the investment side, KAIMRC and the Ministry of Investment launched BioSync, described in the release as a single platform meant to consolidate the Kingdom’s life sciences ecosystem for investors, a description KAIMRC’s own event materials for RGMBS 2026 repeat. Separately, Sanabil Studio, a healthcare venture-building partnership that Sanabil Investments and Redesign Health launched in January 2025, signed with a digital pathology venture the release names as Telepath by Tahlili, citing a potential $3 million investment. The release also said the summit’s Life Sciences Innovation Forum drew applications from more than 100 companies, nominated more than 25 for investment, and engaged five investment funds willing to commit a combined value above $120 million.

Training and Workforce Partnerships

Several of the summit’s announcements target Saudi scientific training rather than products or facilities. KAIMRC signed with Rutgers University on a summer school, master’s programs and AI research, and separately with a life-sciences training group named LeapUp in the release, according to organizers.

Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University and Cellenkos, a Houston-based cell-therapy company that already has a research partnership with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Saudi Arabia, launched a program to train Saudi women in cell and gene therapy and biomanufacturing. SVAX, the vaccine manufacturer described above, agreed with Batterjee Medical College on accredited biomanufacturing training for up to 350 seats per cycle, according to a joint statement the two organizations posted separately from the summit release. King Saud University said it launched four national initiatives at the summit, including a planned annual Saudi International Biotechnology Conference and a student hackathon it calls KSU BioHack.

(RGBMS)

Three Days of Speakers

The scientific program ran across three days. Day one paired a session on the National Biotechnology Strategy with a discussion on global partnership featuring Steve Yang of WuXi AppTec, Alec Reynolds of Flagship Pioneering and Ahmed Alaskar of KAIMRC, followed by sessions on AI in biotechnology and a talk from Jin-Soo Kim of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology on mitochondrial DNA editing.

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Day two covered investment, immunology and bioengineering, with Kasim Kutay of Novo Holdings on AI investing, Keith T. Flaherty, president of the American Association for Cancer Research, on cancer immunology, Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi on the immune system in space, and Matthew Porteus of Stanford University on CRISPR-engineered cell therapies. Day three focused on workforce development and regulation, closing with a keynote from Hyun-Young Park, deputy minister of the Korea National Institute of Health.

His Excellency Bandar Alknawy, chief executive of the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and president of both KSAU-HS and KAIMRC, said in the closing statement that the Kingdom will measure its biotechnology strategy “by one standard above all: the difference it makes to the lives of patients and their families.”

The commitments announced in Riyadh are framed by organizers as advancing Saudi Arabia’s National Biotechnology Strategy, which targets a $34.6 billion contribution to non-oil GDP from biotechnology by 2040.

Saudi Arabia’s biotech summit has now reported a rising deal total across four editions, but most of what makes up this year’s SAR 5 billion figure has not been itemized publicly, and two of the release’s named commercial partners could not be independently confirmed at the time of publication.