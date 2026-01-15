Ex-NYT Executive Hannah Poferl Named UMG Chief Data Officer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hannah Poferl

Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced the appointment of Hannah Poferl as its chief data officer, effective immediately. She will be based in Santa Monica and report to UMG’s COO, Boyd Muir.

A transformational media, data and editorial executive, Poferl joins UMG after close to 12 years at The New York Times, where she had served most recently as The Times’ first-ever chief data officer since 2021, as well as head of audience & assistant managing editor, among other positions.

Poferl will lead the company’s data and analytics strategy and functions globally. She will have responsibility for audience development and engagement, including the use of data and AI technologies to power UMG’s superfan strategy; better connect the company’s artists and labels with fans; empower talent discovery; and help unlock long-term value for UMG’s unrivaled global catalog, while supporting operational performance for UMG’s companies worldwide.

Muir said, “We are thrilled to welcome Hannah to the UMG team. Her exceptional reputation and track record of strategically utilizing data, analytics and AI technology to grow, connect and engage audiences with creativity and culture mirrors our own vision for transforming the ways artists and labels can connect with fans. Her unique insight and deep understanding of both the creative and commercial aspects of the creative sector dovetail perfectly with our own ambitions to accelerate the role data and technology play in our driving our superfan initiatives, direct to consumer platforms and UMG’s business globally.”

Poferl said, “I’m excited to join UMG because of its clear focus on using data and technology in service of artists and artistry at a time when data and technology are playing an increasingly important role. The organization’s ambitious and thoughtful approach to innovation, including AI, reflects a clarity of purpose and a respect for creativity that I value deeply. Storytelling has been central to my career, and music is one of the most powerful storytelling mediums that exists – making this an especially meaningful place to do this work.”

During her tenure at The Times, Poferl shaped the company’s data strategy and architected newsroom data practices that blended editorial judgment with analytics to drive readership growth and engagement, while advancing applied machine learning and platform capabilities that enabled audience growth at scale.

Information for this article was sourced from Universal Music Group.