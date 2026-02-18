Advertisement
Human Resources

Compa Secures $35M to Scale “Agentic AI” for Compensation Teams

By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Compa logo

Newport Beach-based B2B software company Compa announced it has raised $35 million in Series B funding led by Jump Capital, with participation from Crosslink Capital, Storm Ventures, Permanent Capital, HR Tech Investments LLC (an affiliate of Indeed Inc.) and PagsGroup. The funding will support Compa as enterprise companies are replacing manual processes with AI.

“Compensation teams are responsible for managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios in volatile markets,” said Charlie Franklin, co-founder and chief executive of Compa, in a statement. “With stakes this high, adopting AI to help compensation experts make smarter decisions is an essential competitive mandate. Compa’s global data network and innovative technology make this possible, and this investment accelerates our ability to scale agentic AI to every enterprise.”

Founded in 2020 by Franklin, Joe Malandruccolo and Taylor Cone, Compa specializes in AI-driven compensation intelligence for enterprise teams managing pay decisions. It replaces static surveys with software-delivered market data drawn directly from systems of record across its customer network. Companies can compare what they pay across salary, equity and incentives against their peers in the market and then leverage AI to speed up insight discovery, surface risk and scale intelligence.

Advertisement

“We invested in Compa because it pairs high-quality, real-world compensation data with a disciplined approach that Fortune 50 companies already rely on and trust. That combination gives decision-makers far better visibility and control over how pay decisions are made,” said Tarun Gupta, partner at Jump Capital, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Compa.

More Business Updates

Human ResourcesBusiness by LA Times StudiosAI & TECHNOLOGYINVESTMENTS & FUNDING

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.
Advertisement