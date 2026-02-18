Compa Secures $35M to Scale “Agentic AI” for Compensation Teams

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Newport Beach-based B2B software company Compa announced it has raised $35 million in Series B funding led by Jump Capital, with participation from Crosslink Capital, Storm Ventures, Permanent Capital, HR Tech Investments LLC (an affiliate of Indeed Inc.) and PagsGroup. The funding will support Compa as enterprise companies are replacing manual processes with AI.

“Compensation teams are responsible for managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios in volatile markets,” said Charlie Franklin, co-founder and chief executive of Compa, in a statement. “With stakes this high, adopting AI to help compensation experts make smarter decisions is an essential competitive mandate. Compa’s global data network and innovative technology make this possible, and this investment accelerates our ability to scale agentic AI to every enterprise.”

Founded in 2020 by Franklin, Joe Malandruccolo and Taylor Cone, Compa specializes in AI-driven compensation intelligence for enterprise teams managing pay decisions. It replaces static surveys with software-delivered market data drawn directly from systems of record across its customer network. Companies can compare what they pay across salary, equity and incentives against their peers in the market and then leverage AI to speed up insight discovery, surface risk and scale intelligence.

“We invested in Compa because it pairs high-quality, real-world compensation data with a disciplined approach that Fortune 50 companies already rely on and trust. That combination gives decision-makers far better visibility and control over how pay decisions are made,” said Tarun Gupta, partner at Jump Capital, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from Compa.