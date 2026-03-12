Empowering America: How Bank of America Workforce Development Initiatives Invested $40M to Upskill the Nation

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As Many As 86,400 Placed in Jobs & 265K Upskilled through Strategic Local Partnerships

Bank of America recently announced it invested nearly $40 million in 2025 in workforce development initiatives, partnering with more than 100 universities and community colleges and over 600 nonprofit partners across all its U.S. markets.

These workforce development partners estimate the bank’s investments last year alone contributed to approximately 86,400 individuals getting connected to livable-wage jobs and provided 265,000 people with access to training, education and career readiness programs designed to position them for long-term career success.

In Los Angeles County, which continues to experience a gap in skilled healthcare professionals, especially for nurses, and skilled manufacturing workers for the region’s employers, Bank of America invested $1.2 million last year alone into 28 local workforce development programs provided by organizations, such Adventist Health White Memorial’s Healthcare Workforce Development Program (which has provided over 2,000 Angelenos with paid, hands-on career training for healthcare professions), A Place Called Home (which offers programs in college access, career readiness and more to support college and career readiness) and others.

Advertisement

“Our longtime investments into workforce development support both our region’s employers that need skilled workers and the next generation of talent. By building career pathways with our colleges and local nonprofits, we can help drive financial prosperity and economic growth for Los Angeles and the nation,” said Raul A. Anaya, president, Bank of America Los Angeles.

Culinary Training Program students learn how to multiply recipes when cooking for a large group.

“Career and technical education are critical to building strong local economies,” said Meghan Hughes, head of workforce development at Bank of America. “These investments reflect our long-standing commitment to creating pathways to lasting success for people across the country. Employers need skilled workers, and we’re proud to partner with so many organizations that are preparing the next generation of talent for today’s jobs and the careers of tomorrow. This work is a powerful demonstration of how we can drive American economic growth and prosperity – together.”

Advertisement

These partnerships and investments are central to Bank of America’s broader workforce development strategy, which emphasizes skills-first hiring and aligns training opportunities with market needs. By closely partnering with employers, workforce boards, colleges and nonprofits, the bank is helping to close skills gaps and address talent shortages across key industries in regions where workforce demand is highest, from healthcare fields to advanced manufacturing, technology and more.

More than 70 nonprofit organizations receiving Bank of America support will also take part in leadership training designed to strengthen organizational capacity and help these partners scale their impact through BofA’s Neighborhood Builders program.

In addition to grant funds, BofA provides employee volunteerism and its Leader on Loan program placing talented leaders to work full-time with workforce development organizations and other nonprofits for 12-18 months. Through collaboration with postsecondary institutions and local nonprofit partners, these efforts help ensure more Americans can access career-relevant education and connect to quality employment opportunities.

Bank of America’s commitment to workforce development is part of its broader mission to fuel economic mobility and strengthen communities nationwide.

Information for this article was sourced from Bank of America.