Wendy Funkhouser Named ISS North America West Region President

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ISS, a global leader in workplace experience and facility management has promoted Wendy Funkhouser to division president, West region for ISS North America.

In her new role, Funkhouser will lead the ISS North America business across the western U.S., overseeing service delivery, innovation and operations at 80 client sites throughout the region. She will help clients build stronger workplace communities by leading the full spectrum of integrated facility management and delivering hospitality-driven, safe and high-performing environments where employees can thrive. In collaboration with facility, technical and culinary teams, Funkhouser will drive chef-led dining solutions, seamlessly functioning facilities, front- and back-of-house support and spotless cleaning – ensuring buildings operate efficiently and every interaction reflects a culture of care.

Funkhouser has more than 30 years of experience in workplace hospitality, food service and integrated facility operations, with a special focus on complex corporate environments and high-touch client service. She spent the last decade with ISS and its culinary division Guckenheimer, holding senior leadership roles across operations, client care and enterprise account strategy. Across these roles, she led multi-site portfolios across the U.S., spearheaded client retention and partnered with operations, sales, finance and people and culture teams to drive growth, strengthen governance models and expand long-term relationships. Immediately prior to assuming her current role, Funkhouser was ISS North America’s head of customer care.

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Earlier in her career, Funkhouser held management and operational leadership roles at Bon Appétit Management Company, the Patina Restaurant Group and Surfas Culinary District, where she gained experience in culinary operations, hospitality programming and brand-driven workplace experiences.

Funkhouser’s experience leading both food service and facility management operations reinforces integrated delivery as a key differentiator at ISS. She has successfully aligned on-site teams under a unified, client-focused strategy, breaking down silos and streamlining communication to ensure that ISS Placemakers can anticipate and respond efficiently to clients’ disparate needs.

“Wendy embodies our hospitality approach in action,” said Tim Dismond, COO of ISS North America. “The client-centered approach she built has been embraced across ISS – shaping service models that differentiate us in the marketplace. Her relationships and connectivity with our clients and broad network within the corporate real estate market are an asset for our growth strategy across the West.”

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“Resilient organizations are built through shared experience, trusted relationships and leaders who understand both the business and the people doing the work,” said Funkhouser. “Together with leadership, I’m committed to advancing that vision by empowering our talented Placemakers in the West to approach every client interaction through a hospitality lens.”

Information for this article was sourced from ISS North America.