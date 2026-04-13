The Hidden Champion: Sunco Industries Co., Ltd.

Can you imagine a world without screws? It is said that at any moment there is at least one screw within a three-foot radius. Though rarely noticed, screws are essential components that support virtually every industry. This series highlights these unseen contributors by focusing on Sunco Industries Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s largest specialized fastener trading companies. Through its distinctive growth strategy, the company offers a compelling story of how quiet innovation sustains the global economy.

The Power of People × Technology. The Unsung Heroes: Part-Time Staff

Every day, Sunco Industries ships roughly 25 million screws to customers around the world. Its 99.999% shipping accuracy rate is exceptional even by global logistics standards. At first glance, such precision might seem like the inevitable result of heavy investment in automation, artificial intelligence and advanced logistics infrastructure. Sunco Industries has indeed introduced modern warehouse systems and optimized its operations through technology, but technology alone does not fully explain the company’s performance. Behind the numbers lies a powerful combination: the integration of advanced systems with the daily discipline of the employees. The company refers to this philosophy as “People × Technology.” Every shipment depends on a series of carefully executed steps: inspection, picking and packaging. These are mainly managed by part-time staff who stand at the center of daily operations. Their attention to detail allows the company to maintain an extraordinarily low error rate. Although their work rarely attracts attention, these employees play a critical role in sustaining Sunco Industries’ reputation for reliability.

When asked what they value most, these “behind-the-scenes” leaders unanimously answered, avoiding customer complaints. To prevent mistakes, they regularly review operational manuals and communicate closely with colleagues. These practices may seem simple, but their consistent execution is key to maintaining high-quality operations. This mindset also reflects a broader cultural norm in many Japanese workplaces because even part-time employees are expected to see themselves as full members of the organization, responsible for performing their roles with care and accountability. That sense of responsibility, combined with the company’s logistics systems and facilities, enables Sunco Industries to maintain both speed and precision in its shipping operations.

How does the company attract and retain employees? One reason many members stay for years is the company’s generous benefits, including bonuses and the ease of taking paid leave. Many employees also point to the workplace’s flexibility as a major advantage, noting that it allows them to balance childcare and work while still making it easy to take time off when necessary. As a result, some part-time staff members have worked for more than 30 years, and these veterans possess a deep understanding of the company’s history. Handling industrial fasteners is by no means easy work, but Sunco Industries’ supportive and flexible environment has helped create a workforce with an exceptionally high level of retention.

The level of trust between the company and its staff is also remarkable. When a major earthquake struck Osaka in 2018, all systems at the company’s logistics center suddenly came to a halt. As recovery work continued, some part-time employees returned home briefly to prepare dinner for their families before coming back to the facility and working until around 11 p.m., illustrating how these employees approach their work with the same sense of responsibility and ownership as full-time staff.

Through “People × Technology,” Sunco Industries achieves its shipping accuracy and speed. The company regularly welcomes visitors from overseas, hosting tours almost every month. Over the years, numerous delegations, including government officials and representatives from chambers of commerce around the world, have visited to observe its operations firsthand. For those planning a trip to Japan or nearby countries, a visit to Sunco Industries offers a compelling opportunity to see this unique approach.

Part 3 will feature an interview with President Yoshihide Okuyama, whose leadership philosophy is simple: “Work as if you’re playing, and results will follow naturally.”