NDN Pathways Initiative Aims to Advance Native American Workforce Development

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The Native Development Network (NDN) has released the first results of its Community Needs Assessment in Los Angeles and the surrounding region, a key part of the “Pathways 2 Prosperity” (P2P) Initiative. Working in close collaboration with the Labor and Workforce Development Agency (LWDA), the Employment Development Department (EDD), California Jobs First, and the CA Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), the study shines a light on the economic goals and challenges facing Native American communities in the region.

The assessment has gathered feedback from tribal members and urban Native residents to understand what they need to succeed in today’s workforce. The early findings show a community ready to work and grow but facing significant hurdles.

Key Findings from the Community Needs Assessment:



The Living Wage Gap: Nearly 60% of people surveyed said their current income does not fully cover their basic needs, such as housing, food and healthcare.

Nearly 60% of people surveyed said their current income does not fully cover their basic needs, such as housing, food and healthcare. Education Barriers: While many are eager to learn new skills, the high cost of tuition and busy work schedules are the biggest reasons they cannot finish training or degrees.

While many are eager to learn new skills, the high cost of tuition and busy work schedules are the biggest reasons they cannot finish training or degrees. Top Career Interests: Native workers are most interested in pursuing careers in Tribal government and leadership, healthcare and small business ownership.

Native workers are most interested in pursuing careers in Tribal government and leadership, healthcare and small business ownership. Supportive Services: There is a high demand for better access to dental care, mental health support and job-specific certifications or paid internships.

“Through the California Jobs First planning processes, we have heard from more than 30,000 Californians, including dozens of Tribal Nations, about their hopes for our shared economy,” said Derek Kirk, senior advisor for economic policy, Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). “Our investment into the NDN’s Pathways 2 Prosperity program is a direct outcome of that feedback and represents our commitment to prioritize the needs of Tribal communities, in turn, strengthening pathways to economic growth, stability and meaningful career opportunities.”

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“California’s strength lies in ensuring every community has access to quality, good-paying jobs,” said EDD director Nancy Farias. “The findings from this assessment make clear that Native workers are ready to lead in high-growth sectors, yet barriers to training and opportunity still exist. Through partnerships with the Native Development Network, California Jobs First and GO-Biz, we are working to remove those barriers and build more inclusive, future-ready workforce pathways.”

“These findings show us exactly where we need to build bridges,” said executive director Joseph Quintana. “Our people have the talent and the drive. Now, we must ensure they have the tools and support, like affordable training and flexible schedules, to reach quality, high-paying jobs.”

To turn these findings into action, NDN is proud to announce the Good Jobs for Tribal Communities So Cal Leadership Summit. The event will take place on June 9 and 10 in Pasadena.

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The Summit will bring together tribal leaders, business experts, political allies and community partners. The goal is simple: to make sure Native workers are prepared for the “jobs of the future.” The event will focus on modern industries, career mobility and ensuring every worker earns a wage that allows them to thrive, not just survive.

During the Summit, attendees will receive the full Community Needs Assessment report. They will also participate in a “sector analysis,” helping to map out which industries are growing and how to connect Native workers to those opportunities.

Information for this article was sourced from the Native Development Network.