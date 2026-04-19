Revenge of the Communicators: HR Teams Are Suddenly Scrambling for Good Liberal Arts Talent

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Just when it seemed like that communications degree may not be too useful in the age of artificial intelligence, the comms people are making a comeback

Here in Southern California, a quiet but meaningful shift is underway in hiring. At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming workflows, many companies – from entertainment giants to tech startups and consumer brands – are doubling down on something that AI still struggles to replicate: nuanced human communication. As a result, communications specialists and candidates with liberal arts backgrounds are increasingly in demand, not despite the rise of AI, but because of it.

In Los Angeles alone, the scale of this trend is striking. Recent job market data shows more than 55,000 roles tied to communications-related degrees in the region, with thousands of new postings added regularly across industries including media, tech, healthcare and consumer goods. Meanwhile, HR and communications hybrid roles – spanning internal messaging, employer branding and culture-building – have surged into the tens of thousands. These aren’t just traditional PR jobs; they reflect a broader shift toward embedding communication expertise deep inside organizations.

Advertisement

Local companies offer a clear window into this evolution. Entertainment firms in Burbank and Culver City are hiring internal communications strategists to manage messaging across global streaming platforms. Fashion and lifestyle brands in West Hollywood are building in-house content and narrative teams to maintain brand voice consistency across TikTok, Instagram and direct-to-consumer channels. Even nonprofits and arts organizations – from Costa Mesa to Downtown L.A. – are expanding digital media and communications roles to better engage fragmented audiences.

What’s driving this shift is not just growth but necessity. As AI tools become more capable of generating content, businesses are discovering their limitations.

“While AI can produce passable copy at scale, it often lacks context, tone sensitivity and cultural awareness – qualities that are essential for brand trust and stakeholder communication,” said one HR director with a major ad agency in Santa Monica. “This has led our HR and others in our industry to rethink workforce composition.”

Advertisement

A recent report on workplace automation suggests that as much as 80% of routine HR functions could be handled by AI but emphasizes that “a vital human element must remain” for strategic decision-making, ethics and communication. In practice, that “human element” is increasingly being filled by professionals trained in communications, English, media studies and other liberal arts disciplines.

Even companies at the forefront of AI development are reinforcing this trend. One high-profile example is the AI firm Anthropic, which has made headlines for aggressively expanding its communications team. Leadership there has explicitly stated that human communicators act as “B.S. detectors,” able to identify oversimplifications and provide critical context that AI systems miss. The implication is clear: As AI-generated content proliferates, the value of human judgment in shaping and refining that content increases.

This philosophy is taking hold across sectors. Tech companies in Silicon Beach are hiring “content strategists” and “narrative leads” to ensure that product messaging resonates with both technical and non-technical audiences. Healthcare startups in Orange County are bringing in communications professionals to translate complex medical and biotech concepts into language that patients and investors can understand. Even law firms and accounting firms – traditionally conservative in hiring profiles – are expanding marketing communications teams to differentiate themselves in crowded markets.

For HR leaders, this is part of a broader strategy to balance efficiency with authenticity. AI can streamline processes like recruiting, onboarding and internal knowledge management. But when it comes to culture, brand voice, crisis management and stakeholder trust, companies are increasingly wary of over-reliance on automation. Hiring communications professionals in-house provides a safeguard against the risks of generic or tone-deaf messaging.

There’s also a pipeline effect at play. Historically, liberal arts graduates were sometimes viewed as less directly “job-ready” than their STEM counterparts. That perception is shifting. Research shows that employers hiring communications and liberal arts majors often draw from a wide range of disciplines and are increasing their hiring in these categories, with some projections showing growth rates exceeding 20% in certain sectors. The reason is simple: These graduates bring adaptable skills – critical thinking, storytelling, audience awareness – that are becoming more valuable in an AI-saturated workplace.

Importantly, this doesn’t signal a rejection of technology. Instead, it reflects a hybrid model. Companies are pairing AI tools with human communicators, using automation for scale and humans for refinement. In many Southern California firms, communications specialists are now responsible for overseeing AI-generated content, editing it, contextualizing it and ensuring it aligns with brand and cultural expectations.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, this trend is likely to accelerate. As AI-generated language becomes more ubiquitous, differentiation will depend less on the ability to produce content and more on the ability to shape meaning. For businesses in Southern California – a region defined by storytelling, creativity and cultural influence – that’s a natural advantage.

In the end, the rise of communications hiring is not a contradiction of the AI era. It is a direct response to it. Companies are realizing that while machines can generate words, it still takes humans to make those words matter.