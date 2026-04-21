FlyHouse Appoints Brian P. Reid as First Chief Revenue Officer

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Former Wheels Up executive joins FlyHouse as the private aviation company scales its platform, partnerships and leadership team

FlyHouse has announced the appointment of Brian P. Reid as its first chief revenue officer.

Brian P. Reid (Hand-out/FlyHouse)

Reid will report directly to CEO Jack E. Lambert Jr. and lead revenue strategy across the organization. He brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling companies across private aviation and other consumer-driven industries focused on the high-net-worth consumer. As executive vice president of Wheels Up, he led enterprise sales and secured strategic partnerships with American Express, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Costco. Reid most recently served as chief sales and marketing officer of Thomas James Homes, where he oversaw integrated revenue strategy across sales, marketing and customer experience.

FlyHouse has established itself as an innovator in private aviation – connecting aircraft owners, operators and on-demand flyers through a first-ever marketplace built for transparency, ease and a flight that’s in a class of its own.

As FlyHouse grows, it is becoming a preferred partner across leagues, teams and sports media – including LIV Golf’s 4Aces GC, New York Jets and ESPN College GameDay – as well as professional athletes like Wayne Gretzky, Justin Rose and Blake Griffin. The company is also continuing to introduce new capabilities, like FriendShare, which lets clients organize group charters and split costs directly within the app.

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“FlyHouse has been on a meteoric rise, and we’re not slowing down,” said Jack E. Lambert Jr., CEO, FlyHouse. “Bringing on our first CRO is a major milestone, and there’s no one better suited to lead that charge than Brian. He knows this space inside and out and will be integral in taking a platform like this to the next level.”

“Private aviation operates with strong demand, and FlyHouse is building the infrastructure to support it at scale,” said Reid. “The experience is simpler, more consistent and designed to allow our clients to move up and down the aircraft food chain based upon each trip. This type of customization is a differentiator, and we are just getting started.”

Information sourced from FlyHouse.