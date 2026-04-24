Prodoscore Launches ProdoAI Chat to Revolutionize Employee Productivity Insights

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Company-specific conversational AI gives employees at every level actionable data to improve performance and understand work patterns

As organizations continue to navigate how to better support their teams and keep employees engaged, Prodoscore, a leading provider of employee productivity and data intelligence software, has launched ProdoAI Chat, a conversational AI tool that enables Prodoscore customers to quickly query workforce data and receive simple, grounded responses in seconds.

ProdoAI Chat is a dedicated workspace inside the Prodoscore platform where managers, leaders and executives can have real conversations with their data. Ask any question in plain English about team performance, tool adoption, burnout risk, industry benchmarks and more and get a clear, actionable response in seconds. No dashboards to navigate, no analyst required.

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The tool answers simple, intuitive questions, like “Which team members need coaching this week?” “Are there any signs of burnout on my team?” “Which of our technology licenses are underutilized?” Instant, actionable insights are based on the company’s proprietary productivity dataset and industry benchmark data.

“Workforce data only delivers value when it drives meaningful conversations, better decisions and stronger performance,” said Sam Naficy, CEO of Prodoscore. “A conversational AI tool powered by your company’s data creates internal awareness and gives leaders clear visibility into daily contributions and tech usage, without requiring dedicated analytical resources.”

Many employees, particularly managers and executives, lack the time or expertise to extract useful takeaways from workforce data. ProdoAI Chat addresses this by acting as a “data scientist on call,” delivering on-demand, context-aware insights in plain language and making workforce data accessible and actionable across the organization. The tool is built with a strict privacy and permissions framework, ensuring that users only access data they are authorized to see, and all benchmarking insights are fully anonymized and aggregated.

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“Having the ability to ask questions about workplace data in real-time enables faster, more informed decision-making. It also helps organizations better understand how work gets done so they know how to improve it,” added Naficy. “Conversational AI is now a baseline expectation for business technology, and Prodoscore is leveraging it to put data at the center of how teams think and operate.”

As a cloud-based solution, Prodoscore works with tools like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, CRM systems, UCaaS and other business productivity apps, allowing it to be quickly implemented.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Prodoscore is backed by PSG Equity.

Information for this article was sourced from Prodoscore.