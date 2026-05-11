The Hidden Champion: Sunco Industries Co., Ltd.

Can you imagine a world without screws? It is said that at any moment, there is at least one screw within a three-foot radius of a person. Though rarely noticed, screws are essential components that support virtually every industry. This series highlights these unseen contributors by focusing on Sunco Industries Co., Ltd., one of Japan’s largest specialized fastener trading companies. Through its distinctive growth strategy, the company offers a compelling story of how quiet innovation sustains the global economy.

Part 3: “Play hard. Deliver stronger” – How President Okuyama Builds Organizations at Sunco Industries

Yoshihide Okuyama

“Play hard. Deliver stronger.” This is how Yoshihide Okuyama describes his personal philosophy on work. While the phrase is short and catchy, it reflects a deeper management philosophy. In the past, Japan placed strong emphasis on working hard with visible effort and endurance. Okuyama, however, takes a different view: “As long as you produce results, that’s what matters.” In his view, what’s essential is not forced hardship, but the consistent achievement of outcomes.

While emphasizing flexible work styles, Okuyama also understands the potential downsides, such as isolation and the weight of self-directed decision-making. On this balance, he explains, “As freedom increases, so does the need for sound judgment. But that’s where mutual support comes in.” While freedom and responsibility are often treated as inseparable, Okuyama sees them as distinct. His approach is to expand autonomy while reinforcing a culture of mutual support in decision-making. This balance, he believes, strengthens the organization as a whole. His guiding principle emerged from a desire to create an environment where employees can work freely and perform at their full potential.

Why, then, does Sunco Industries have so many long-tenured employees? As seen in individuals like Ms. Tamaki and the part-time staff featured earlier in this series, the company employs many people with long service histories. The answer lies in a system built around the idea of “integrating work into daily life.”

In Japan, homemakers represent a significant portion of the workforce, and many are active at Sunco Industries. To accommodate this, the company has developed flexible work options that allow employees to fit work into the hours between sending off and welcoming home their families. This system has created opportunities for homemakers and encouraged long-term employment. Okuyama emphasizes that work should support life – not dominate it. “People work in order to enjoy their lives. When work itself becomes life, we lose sight of that purpose,” he notes.

While job mobility is common in the United States – and increasingly so in Japan, Okuyama notes that “short tenures often do not provide enough time to fully demonstrate one’s abilities, ultimately limiting the potential for late bloomers.” His emphasis on long-term employment stems from a belief in gradually accumulating knowledge and skills over time. Finding the right fit – what kind of work suits you and when you can truly excel – requires trial and error. Building a career over the long term allows individuals to discover both what they are capable of and where they can deliver results. By creating an environment where people can perform at their best and by accumulating knowledge and experience within the organization, individual efforts naturally translate into results and strengthen the company. Okuyama’s management philosophy is grounded in this continuous cycle of practice and refinement.

In Part 4, we turn our attention to a new perspective: “Screws × Art.” What if screws were transformed into a work of art? Through a curated selection of photographs, this feature highlights the distinctive aesthetic qualities created by screws, objects traditionally regarded as purely industrial products. Often overlooked, screws play a vital role behind the scenes, quietly supporting the infrastructure of modern society.

In this issue, we shine a spotlight on their hidden potential, revealing a new dimension of beauty and creative appeal.