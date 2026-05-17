Fears Over Retirement Healthcare Costs Are Rising – And Many Americans Aren’t Planning for Them

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Only 48% have factored increasing healthcare costs into their retirement plans

D.A. Davidson recently announced survey results revealing that nearly eight in 10 (78%) Americans say they are concerned about the impact of rising healthcare costs on their retirement – yet fewer than half (48%) have factored these increasing costs into retirement planning. Furthermore, only 16% say they feel very knowledgeable about expected healthcare costs in retirement.

According to the latest estimates from Fidelity Investments, healthcare expenses for an American couple retiring at age 65 in 2025 average $345,000, up nearly 41% from the $245,000 estimate in 2015.

“Healthcare is one of the most significant, and yet still underestimated, expenses that most retirees will face,” said Andrew Crowell. “Healthcare inflation typically runs at least twice the rate of overall inflation, yet many people experience denial over the fact that this could impact their retirement strategy one day.”

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If healthcare costs result in being higher than expected in retirement, over one-third of Americans (37%) say they’d have to cut back on everyday spending, and 34% would reduce travel or leisure.

And they’re not alone. Six in 10 Americans (60%) say they’ve already witnessed someone in their life struggle with healthcare costs in retirement.

“Unexpected medical expenses can derail even well-structured retirement strategies, but the good news is that proactive planning can help pre- and current retirees better protect their financial security,” Crowell said.

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A Closer Look at Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

One savings tool available for healthcare costs is an HSA, a tax-advantaged savings account that allows individuals with high-deductible health insurance plans to set aside money for qualified expenses. Some of the money in an HSA can be invested and compound tax-free over time.

Twenty-one percent of Americans have an HSA, and just 40% of those HSA owners say they are using theirs for long-term savings for healthcare costs.

The strategies Americans plan to utilize to pay for healthcare costs in retirement include:

“HSAs are one of the most powerful tools we have available for retirement planning. Their triple tax advantage makes them an effective planning tool for covering healthcare costs in retirement. For individuals who are eligible, consistently funding and strategically investing in an HSA can greatly reduce the burden of healthcare costs in retirement,” Crowell said.

Tackling the Knowledge Gap

Despite widespread concerns over healthcare costs in retirement, only 23% of Americans have ever discussed the topic with a financial advisor.

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In fact, Americans are just as likely to get retirement healthcare guidance from friends and family as they are from government and Medicare resources (both 20%). Additionally, nearly one-quarter (23%) say they primarily get their healthcare cost-planning information from online or print articles or social media.

“Being prepared for rising healthcare costs is important, but being informed is the first, most crucial step,” Crowell said. “Working with a financial advisor can help you understand and anticipate these costs more accurately so you can make informed decisions that protect your long-term financial security.”

Businesses to the Rescue: Investing in Employees

To boost employee morale and attract long-term talent, a growing trend sees more company decision-makers offer relief for the emerging post-retirement fears employees are struggling with.

Paychex reports that more businesses are offering improved retirement benefits in 2026, driven by a surge in small-business adoption (rising from 19% in 2019 to 30% in 2025) and a focus on personalized, holistic financial wellness. Companies are leveraging SECURE 2.0 Act provisions for automatic enrollment and matching while also integrating emergency savings and student loan support to aid long-term retention.

Key Trends in 2026 Post-Retirement Benefits:



Small Business Growth: Access to retirement plans at small businesses (2–99 employees) reached nearly one in three by 2025, with high growth at firms with fewer than 10 employees.

Access to retirement plans at small businesses (2–99 employees) reached nearly one in three by 2025, with high growth at firms with fewer than 10 employees. SECURE 2.0 Adoption: Employers are adopting new rules, including Roth matching and emergency savings features, to boost participation and meet immediate financial needs.

Employers are adopting new rules, including Roth matching and emergency savings features, to boost participation and meet immediate financial needs. Holistic Financial Wellness: Beyond just a 401(k), companies are adding financial coaching, student loan repayment assistance and student loan-based retirement matching.

Beyond just a 401(k), companies are adding financial coaching, student loan repayment assistance and student loan-based retirement matching. Personalization: Employers are moving away from one-size-fits-all benefits, using tailored offerings based on life stage.

Employers are moving away from one-size-fits-all benefits, using tailored offerings based on life stage. Focus on Retirement Readiness: With 31% of employers concerned that workers are not on track for a secure retirement, companies are prioritizing employer matches as a key retention tool.

Questions remain about whether these trends are sustainable. With benefits costs rising, smaller businesses may struggle to balance rising premiums with offering generous retirement contributions. What’s clear from the research, though, is that anxiety about post-retirement preparedness is increasing, so those businesses that invest in providing comfort are winning votes of confidence from their employee teams.