Leading Through Fault Lines

What today’s executive leaders understand about risk, resilience and growth in an era of constant disruption

Brian Hegarty

At this year’s LA Executive Leadership Awards, one theme consistently emerged across industries, disciplines, and leadership styles: the role of today’s executive leader has fundamentally changed.

Executives are not simply navigating periodic disruption or isolated business challenges. They are leading through forces reshaping the modern business environment in real time – economic uncertainty, workforce transformation, rising healthcare costs, rapid technological advancement, geopolitical instability, cybersecurity threats and shifting employee expectations (Marsh McLennan Agency, 2026 U.S. Business Insurance State of the Market Report).

Volatility is no longer episodic. It has become continuous. What distinguishes exceptional leaders today is not the ability to avoid disruption, but the ability to lead effectively through it.

That reality was central to the panel discussion, “Fault Lines: The Forces Fracturing and Reshaping American Business,” which explored how executive leaders across healthcare, law and business are adapting to an increasingly interconnected and unpredictable environment.

Workforce Resilience as a Business Strategy

One of the most significant fault lines organizations continue to navigate is the evolving relationship between employers and employees. Workforce expectations have shifted dramatically over the past several years, redefining how leaders think. Recent Gallup research found that U.S. employee engagement fell to its lowest level in a decade, with only 31% of employees engaged at work, while workplace stress and burnout remain elevated across industries (Gallup, State of the Global Workplace Report). For executive teams, these trends are no longer viewed solely as human resources concerns – they are business performance concerns. Employee engagement continues to be strongly linked to productivity, retention, customer experience and profitability.

The strongest leaders increasingly recognize that workforce strategy and business strategy are inseparable. This is evident in how they approach employee health, benefits and wellbeing. Rising healthcare costs continue to place pressure on employers nationwide, while employees expect more personalized, flexible and supportive workplace experiences. Forward-thinking organizations respond with sustainability, not simply cost management.

At Marsh McLennan Agency, we continue to see organizations prioritize strategies that improve employee wellbeing, strengthen retention and create more resilient workforces. Increasingly, executive leadership teams are recognizing that investments in culture, health, and employee experience are directly tied to productivity, engagement, and organizational stability. Through our employee health and benefits consulting work, we help organizations align workforce strategies with broader business objectives.

Balancing Innovation and Risk

Another defining fault line is the pace of technological transformation, particularly around artificial intelligence. While AI presents extraordinary opportunities for innovation and efficiency, it also introduces new operational, ethical, legal and cybersecurity risks. Recent research from PwC shows that organizations are increasingly focused on responsible AI governance, with business leaders citing transparency, risk management, and governance as critical factors for successful adoption (PwC Responsible AI Survey).

The challenge for leadership teams is balancing innovation with discipline. The organizations best positioned for long-term success are not necessarily those moving the fastest, but those building frameworks that allow them to adapt responsibly and strategically. Successful leaders recognize that tech strategy cannot operate independently from risk management, workforce planning, governance or organizational culture. Instead, these areas all must work together.

Breaking Down Silos

The same can be said for enterprise risk. Cybersecurity incidents impact reputation and workforce productivity. Economic pressures influence healthcare decisions and employee retention. Regulatory changes affect operational strategy and investor confidence. Supply chain disruptions can quickly create workforce, financial and customer challenges. The interconnected nature of these issues requires leaders to think more holistically than ever before (Marsh McLennan Agency, 2026 U.S. Business Insurance State of the Market Report).

Increasingly, the most effective executives are breaking down traditional silos to create resilient organizations built through alignment, communication and proactive planning – not reactive decision-making.

Leading Through Uncertainty

That leadership mindset is reflected in many of this year’s honorees. What stands out about today’s leading executives is not simply operational excellence or financial performance. It is adaptability: the ability to lead with clarity amid ambiguity and the willingness to make difficult decisions while maintaining empathy, culture and long-term vision.

The best leaders balance data with judgment and remain decisive without rigidity. They understand that leadership visibility and communication are profound during periods of uncertainty. Most importantly, they recognize that resilience is not built during stability – it is built through response to challenges.

At Marsh McLennan Agency’s Employee Health & Benefits practice, we work closely with organizations navigating many of these same dynamics, helping leadership teams think strategically about workforce health, organizational resilience, risk management, and sustainable growth. Across industries, one trend is clear: the organizations thriving in today’s environment are those taking an integrated view of leadership and business strategy.

The executives recognized at this year’s LA Executive Leadership Awards represent ambitious, innovative, and resilient business leaders – in a business environment increasingly defined by disruption, these effective leaders are not avoiding the fault lines – they are learning how to lead through them.

