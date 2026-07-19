Passing the Baton: What Retired CEOs Say About Making a Successful Leadership Transition

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For many CEOs, building a successful company is only part of the job. Equally important – and often far more difficult – is knowing how and when to leave it

As executive turnover continues to rise and CEO tenures become shorter, succession planning has become one of the most critical responsibilities of business leaders. According to research from Deloitte, CEO succession is now viewed as a top challenge among executives, with many organizations expressing greater confidence in their succession process than in the strength of their leadership pipeline.

Retired CEOs who have successfully navigated the transition from the corner office often share a common message: Succession is not an event. It is a process that should begin years before the handoff occurs.

Start Earlier Than You Think

One of the most consistent lessons from former CEOs is that succession planning should begin almost as soon as a leader takes the role. Leadership experts note that organizations with the smoothest transitions are those where CEOs continuously develop future leaders rather than scrambling to identify a replacement when retirement approaches.

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As one former Fortune 500 CEO interviewed by Deloitte explained, “To move your company forward requires you to develop very capable talent who could succeed you. You are creating your backup as you progress in your career.”

The best CEOs view succession as part of their legacy. Their goal is not to make themselves indispensable but to build an organization that can thrive without them.

Develop Multiple Successors

Retired executives frequently caution against identifying a single heir apparent too early. Business conditions change, leadership needs evolve and top candidates may leave for other opportunities.

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Instead, experts recommend creating a strong bench of potential leaders and giving them exposure to different parts of the business, board members and strategic decision-making. Organizations that cultivate several viable candidates are generally better prepared for both planned and unexpected transitions.

This approach also reduces internal politics and ensures the eventual selection is based on readiness rather than assumptions.

Leave Your Ego at the Door

Perhaps the hardest part of retirement for many CEOs is relinquishing control.

Studies of CEO transitions have found that failed handoffs often occur when outgoing leaders struggle to let go, remain overly involved or undermine their successors. In some cases, former CEOs continue acting as the de facto leader, creating confusion throughout the organization.

Leadership advisers warn that a successor cannot fully establish credibility if employees continue looking to the former CEO for decisions. The most successful transitions occur when outgoing leaders provide support privately while publicly empowering the new leader.

As succession experts often remind CEOs, employees, investors and customers need to see a clear transfer of authority – not a shared leadership arrangement with unclear boundaries.

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Align with the Board

Retired CEOs also emphasize the importance of maintaining close communication with the board throughout the succession process.

While selecting the next CEO is ultimately the board’s responsibility, current CEOs play a critical role in developing leadership talent and preparing potential candidates. One CEO interviewed by Deloitte noted, “The board ultimately will run the process, and the CEO should provide internal candidates.”

When boards and CEOs remain aligned on timelines, candidate development and transition expectations, organizations are far more likely to avoid disruption.

Focus on the Company’s Future, Not Your Legacy

Perhaps the most valuable advice from retired CEOs is to frame succession around the future of the business rather than personal accomplishment.

The strongest leaders recognize that their reputation will not be defined solely by what they achieved during their tenure but by what happens after they leave. A smooth transition signals organizational strength, leadership maturity and long-term thinking.

In the end, passing the baton successfully may be the final test of leadership. CEOs who prepare early, develop talent relentlessly and step aside gracefully give their successors – and their companies – the best chance to succeed long after their own chapter has ended.

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Information for this article was sourced from studies and survey data from multiple sources, including Harvard Business Review, Deloitte, Korn Ferry, Gartner and McKinsey.

