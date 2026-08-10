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Human Resources

Megan Daversa Named Partner at Executive Search Firm Daversa

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Megan Daversa named partner at Daversa
Megan Daversa

Los Angeles-based Daversa has announced the promotion of Megan Daversa to partner, recognizing a decade of exceptional leadership, market impact and contributions to the firm’s growth across some of the most consequential sectors in technology.

Megan has been at the forefront of building Daversa’s next-generation hyperscaler franchise, partnering with category leaders including CoreWeave and Nscale, to build executive teams across every critical function. Her ability to anticipate market shifts, earn the trust of founders and investors, and deliver transformational talent has helped establish Daversa as the leading executive search firm serving the AI infrastructure ecosystem.

Her work extends across agentic AI, deep tech, enterprise software and companies building AI for the physical world. Megan has partnered with leadership teams at companies, including Physical Intelligence, Sierra, OpenAI and Hadrian, helping them recruit the executives required to navigate periods of rapid growth, technical complexity and category creation.

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As AI infrastructure has become increasingly powerful and mission-critical, security has emerged as one of the most important leadership priorities facing founders and boards. Megan has built a significant practice in this market, becoming one of the firm’s leading advisors on CISO and CIO executive searches. Her work has helped companies identify technology and security leaders capable of operating at the intersection of infrastructure, product, data and scale.

Throughout her career at Daversa, Megan has also played an integral role in building the firm’s People & Talent function, recognizing early that talent would become one of the defining constraints to company growth. Her work has been grounded in a simple conviction: Even the most consequential idea cannot become an enduring company without the people capable of bringing it to life.

“When Megan joined my team nearly a decade ago, it was immediately clear that she had a rare ability to recognize where a market was heading and build relationships well ahead of the curve,” said Peter Baiocco, partner at Daversa. “Since then, I have watched her become one of the most trusted advisors to founders building some of the most important companies in technology. Her impact on our hyperscaler, AI infrastructure and security work has been tremendous, and her judgment, intensity and commitment to her clients make her an exceptional addition to the partnership.”

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“Megan represents the kind of leader we have always believed should shape the future of Daversa,” said Laura Kinder, president and partner at Daversa. “She understands the markets, she understands founders and she knows how to identify the executives who can turn ambition into scale. Her impact on the firm has been extraordinary, and I am incredibly proud to welcome her as a partner.”

Megan’s promotion reflects Daversa’s continued investment in leaders who are deeply embedded in the markets defining the next era of technology. In her new role, she will continue expanding the firm’s work across hyperscalers, AI infrastructure, agentic AI, deep technology, cybersecurity and enterprise software.

Information for this article was sourced from Daversa.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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