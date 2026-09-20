Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Human Resources

Strategic HR Questions Every C-Suite Executive Must Ask

Young woman smiling, using a laptop, and gesturing while discussing ideas with a male coworker in a modern office lounge
(Rockaa/Getty Images)
By Paul WilliamsContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Here are questions that C-Suiters are asking (or should be asking) their HR departments immediately

Last month in this column, we looked at the fact that HR is no longer viewed simply as the department responsible for hiring, benefits and compliance. It has become one of the most strategic functions in the organization, helping executives navigate a rapidly changing labor market while minimizing legal risk and protecting profitability.

We also explored some of the questions C-Suiters should be asking their HR teams. Here are more.

How Do Rising Wages Affect the Entire Organization?

Many executives initially focus only on minimum wage increases. The broader issue, however, is wage compression. When entry-level wages rise rapidly, the pay difference between frontline employees and experienced supervisors often shrinks. That compression creates morale issues among higher-skilled employees who suddenly earn only marginally more than new hires.

Advertisement

To address this, HR leaders are encouraging organizations to conduct comprehensive compensation analyses instead of making isolated adjustments.

Questions worth discussing include:

  • Are internal pay relationships still appropriate?
  • Have salary bands kept pace with market conditions?
  • Are experienced employees feeling undervalued?
  • Should performance incentives replace across-the-board raises?

Ignoring wage compression can unintentionally accelerate turnover among the very employees companies are trying hardest to retain.

Is AI Changing Workforce Planning?

Artificial intelligence has become another frequent topic in executive-HR discussions.
Rather than replacing workers outright, many organizations are redesigning roles around AI-enabled productivity. That changes hiring priorities.

Advertisement

Companies increasingly seek employees who can supervise AI tools, interpret outputs and manage higher-value work rather than simply perform repetitive administrative tasks.

HR departments are helping leadership answer important questions:

  • Which positions should be redesigned?
  • Which employees should be reskilled?
  • Where can AI improve efficiency without reducing service quality?
  • What new competencies will future hiring require?

Organizations investing in employee upskilling today may avoid much larger recruiting costs tomorrow.

Are Managers Prepared for What’s Coming?

Many employment challenges ultimately surface through frontline managers. Managers conduct performance reviews; handle accommodation requests; respond to employee complaints; and influence retention more than almost any HR policy.
Yet many supervisors receive surprisingly little formal leadership training.

As employment laws become increasingly complex, executive teams are placing renewed emphasis on manager education covering documentation, communication, performance coaching and legal compliance.

Strong managers reduce legal exposure while improving employee engagement. Poor management remains one of the leading drivers of voluntary turnover.

HR Has to Be More Strategic Than Ever

The common thread connecting all of these issues is that they extend well beyond traditional HR. Every compensation adjustment affects budgets. Every compliance issue affects legal risk. Every resignation affects productivity. Every hiring delay affects revenue.
HR conversations are increasingly becoming executive conversations. The organizations best positioned for success heading into the fourth quarter will be those that treat HR not as an administrative function but as a strategic advisor capable of helping leadership balance compliance, workforce stability and long-term growth.

Advertisement

California’s evolving employment landscape shows little sign of slowing. Businesses that proactively review employment agreements, modernize retention strategies, reassess compensation structures and prepare managers for changing workplace expectations will be better equipped to compete for talent while avoiding costly legal and operational surprises.

Human ResourcesBusiness by LA Times StudiosSeptember 2026

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

More from Business

Project revenue and profit accounting businesswoman working with laptop financial charts.

Law

How to Become a Lawyer Without Law School in California

Western Ave and 8th St., Los Angeles

AI & Tech

Your Insurance Premium is Now Determined by Your Data

Skyscrapers in downtown L.A., California

Commercial Real Estate

Expert Forecast: Southern California Commercial Real Estate Trends for 2026

NWSL match between Angel City FC and Washington Spirit at BMO Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Sports Business

Maximizing ROI: How Brands Win Big with Women’s Sports Sponsorships

Medical Coder Woman Analyzes Billing Claims Using Laptop And Desktop Computers.

Orange County

The Rise of Orange County’s Healthtech Business Services

Skechers Storefront

Goods & Retail

MADE HERE: Southern California Manufacturing Is Booming Again — Here’s Why

Aerial view of a massive modern distribution center with loading

Commercial Real Estate

Southern California Commercial Real Estate Splits Into Four Different Markets

Scientists work on satellite optics in a lab. Technicians assemble advanced spacecraft equipment.

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Los Angeles Aerospace Manufacturing: Supply Chain Opportunities

Rytis Joseph Jan, Sir Paul J. Foster and Berkley Egenes.

AI & Tech

Los Angeles Ecommerce Firm Xsolla Reaches Landmark Partnership with Global Esports Federation

Kylie Jenner KHY

Entertainment Business

How Kylie Jenner Turned Her Personal L.A. Style Into KHY’s Global Fashion Vision

National Debt Relief

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

Debt Settlement or Credit Counseling? Why Reducing Principal May Matter Most

Adam Lerer

Commercial Real Estate

20-Year Real Estate Veteran Adam Lerer Joins CIM Group as Managing Director

The Latest Deals

Advertisement