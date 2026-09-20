Strategic HR Questions Every C-Suite Executive Must Ask

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Here are questions that C-Suiters are asking (or should be asking) their HR departments immediately

Last month in this column, we looked at the fact that HR is no longer viewed simply as the department responsible for hiring, benefits and compliance. It has become one of the most strategic functions in the organization, helping executives navigate a rapidly changing labor market while minimizing legal risk and protecting profitability.

We also explored some of the questions C-Suiters should be asking their HR teams. Here are more.

How Do Rising Wages Affect the Entire Organization?

Many executives initially focus only on minimum wage increases. The broader issue, however, is wage compression. When entry-level wages rise rapidly, the pay difference between frontline employees and experienced supervisors often shrinks. That compression creates morale issues among higher-skilled employees who suddenly earn only marginally more than new hires.

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To address this, HR leaders are encouraging organizations to conduct comprehensive compensation analyses instead of making isolated adjustments.

Questions worth discussing include:



Are internal pay relationships still appropriate?

Have salary bands kept pace with market conditions?

Are experienced employees feeling undervalued?

Should performance incentives replace across-the-board raises?

Ignoring wage compression can unintentionally accelerate turnover among the very employees companies are trying hardest to retain.

Is AI Changing Workforce Planning?

Artificial intelligence has become another frequent topic in executive-HR discussions.

Rather than replacing workers outright, many organizations are redesigning roles around AI-enabled productivity. That changes hiring priorities.

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Companies increasingly seek employees who can supervise AI tools, interpret outputs and manage higher-value work rather than simply perform repetitive administrative tasks.

HR departments are helping leadership answer important questions:



Which positions should be redesigned?

Which employees should be reskilled?

Where can AI improve efficiency without reducing service quality?

What new competencies will future hiring require?

Organizations investing in employee upskilling today may avoid much larger recruiting costs tomorrow.

Are Managers Prepared for What’s Coming?

Many employment challenges ultimately surface through frontline managers. Managers conduct performance reviews; handle accommodation requests; respond to employee complaints; and influence retention more than almost any HR policy.

Yet many supervisors receive surprisingly little formal leadership training.

As employment laws become increasingly complex, executive teams are placing renewed emphasis on manager education covering documentation, communication, performance coaching and legal compliance.

Strong managers reduce legal exposure while improving employee engagement. Poor management remains one of the leading drivers of voluntary turnover.

HR Has to Be More Strategic Than Ever

The common thread connecting all of these issues is that they extend well beyond traditional HR. Every compensation adjustment affects budgets. Every compliance issue affects legal risk. Every resignation affects productivity. Every hiring delay affects revenue.

HR conversations are increasingly becoming executive conversations. The organizations best positioned for success heading into the fourth quarter will be those that treat HR not as an administrative function but as a strategic advisor capable of helping leadership balance compliance, workforce stability and long-term growth.

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California’s evolving employment landscape shows little sign of slowing. Businesses that proactively review employment agreements, modernize retention strategies, reassess compensation structures and prepare managers for changing workplace expectations will be better equipped to compete for talent while avoiding costly legal and operational surprises.

