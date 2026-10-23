Prodoscore Launches Skills Intelligence to Map Employee Skills From Workplace App Activity

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Prodoscore, a leading provider of employee productivity intelligence software, has launched Skills Intelligence, a new capability that shows business leaders the skills their employees already have based on how they use workplace technology, rather than relying on resumes, job titles or self-reported experience.

As AI changes how work gets done, companies need to understand both the skills their employees have today and the capabilities they will need moving forward. Yet many organizations lack that visibility, as job descriptions and organizational charts show how work is structured but often miss the skills people develop and apply day to day. As a result, companies hire externally for capabilities they already have, overlook opportunities to develop existing talent or invest in AI or software without knowing whether employees are equipped to use it.

Skills Intelligence closes this gap by analyzing how employees engage with the business applications they use every day. Leaders can identify existing capabilities, uncover skill gaps and see where AI fluency is developing across the organization. Unlike static records that quickly become outdated, Skills Intelligence provides a continuously updated view of workforce capabilities as technology and responsibilities evolve.

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“Companies are spending millions of dollars on AI and making major workforce decisions without a clear picture of the skills they already have,” said Sam Naficy, CEO, Prodoscore. “The way people work is changing faster than job descriptions can keep up. Competitor software relies on historical data that’s siloed within a system. Skills Intelligence gives leaders visibility into the capabilities already within their organizations across their full tech stack and organization, helping them make better decisions about hiring, developing talent and preparing their teams for what’s next.”

Built on more than 60 Prodoscore integrations across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Slack and other core business applications, Skills Intelligence identifies gaps between expected and actual tool utilization at the role, team and department level. It also measures AI adoption and fluency across the workforce, showing executives whether the AI tools they have rolled out are being used and where additional support may be needed.

“Executive teams have committed significant budget to AI without a reliable way to see who is using it and how effectively,” added Jeff Mullen, Vice President of Strategy, Prodoscore. “Skills Intelligence shows where AI fluency is developing across the organization and where gaps remain, giving finance and operations leaders the information they need to decide whether to adjust token budgets, develop talent internally or hire additional support externally.”

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Skills Intelligence draws exclusively from business application activity, with no screenshots, keystroke logging or access to personal data. Employees can also view their own data, giving them transparency into how activity is interpreted.

As a cloud-based solution, Prodoscore works directly with tools like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, CRM systems, UCaaS and other business productivity apps, allowing it to be quickly implemented and easily maintained.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Prodoscore is backed by PSG Equity. Learn more at prodoscore.com.

Information for this article was sourced from Prodoscore.

