Employer Healthcare Costs Set to Rise 9.5% in 2027, Topping $19,000 per Employee, Aon Projects

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For Los Angeles-area business leaders and human resources specialists, the latest projections on employer-sponsored healthcare costs deliver a clear message: The pressure is intensifying, and it is reshaping budgets, talent strategies and long-term planning across Southern California’s diverse economy

After several years of elevated increases that already outpaced inflation and wage growth, major consulting firms and employer groups are forecasting another steep rise for 2027 – often in the high single digits or low double digits before mitigation efforts.

Aon projects U.S. employer healthcare costs will rise 9.5% in 2027, pushing the average cost above $19,000 per employee. This would mark the fourth consecutive year of near-double-digit growth, a sustained period the firm describes as unmatched in recent decades.

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Mike Pasterick, North America health solutions leader for Aon, stated, “Employers have now experienced several consecutive years of healthcare cost increases that are approaching double digits. At this level, rising healthcare costs become much more than a budgeting challenge and influence organizational decisions from benefits strategy and employee affordability to broader workforce and financial planning priorities. Leaders are under pressure to maintain affordable benefits while continuing to invest in attracting, supporting and retaining talent.”

Marsh reports a projected average increase of 8.2% per employee in 2027 after planned cost-reduction measures – the highest since 2003. Without those actions, the figure would reach 11%. “Few organizations can absorb health cost increases that outpace inflation without making difficult financial decisions,” said Simon Camaj, Marsh’s U.S. health and benefits leader.

The Business Group on Health’s survey of large employers found a median projected rise of 9.2% for 2027 (potentially reduced to about 8% with plan design changes). Ellen Kelsay, president and CEO of the Business Group on Health, has noted that actual costs have exceeded projections for multiple consecutive years, warning that current forecasts “may actually be too optimistic.”

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These national trends hit Southern California particularly hard. California’s average annual family premium for employer-sponsored coverage already stood at roughly $28,400 in 2025 – higher than the national average – and had risen about 24% since 2022, outpacing both inflation and wage growth in the state.

Local analyses project that figure could exceed $30,000 by 2027, approaching the price of a new compact car. In the Los Angeles market, hospital system consolidation has strengthened providers’ negotiating leverage, contributing to higher reimbursement rates that insurers pass along to employers. Entertainment, technology, aerospace and professional services firms concentrated in Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire often compete fiercely for talent; generous benefits packages remain a differentiator, yet the compounding cost trajectory forces trade-offs with wage increases, hiring plans and other investments.

Drivers of the surge are well documented. Specialty pharmaceuticals and GLP-1 medications for diabetes, obesity and related conditions continue to inflate pharmacy spend, which now accounts for roughly a quarter of many employers’ total healthcare costs. Pharmacy trend alone is projected in the double digits in some surveys. Higher utilization, greater prevalence of chronic conditions (cancer, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular issues rank high), growth in high-cost claims, outpatient and physician spending and more intensive clinical coding practices – sometimes enabled by AI tools – are all cited. Provider consolidation and the after-effects of labor cost pressures in the healthcare sector add further momentum. In California, where large hospital systems and integrated groups hold significant market power, these forces are amplified.

For C-suite executives, the implications extend beyond the benefits budget line. Healthcare spend ranks among the largest and fastest-growing people-related expenses. Many organizations already absorb more than 80% of plan costs, yet employees still face rising payroll contributions and out-of-pocket expenses. Surveys show a majority of large employers plan to make plan-design changes – higher deductibles, tighter cost-sharing or restricted eligibility – to moderate the increase. Others are evaluating high-performance networks, transparent or alternative pharmacy benefit manager arrangements, enhanced navigation tools and targeted care-management programs for high-cost conditions. Some Southern California employers, particularly mid-sized firms in competitive labor markets, are exploring whether non-traditional plan options or greater emphasis on primary care and preventive services can deliver better value without eroding retention.

The competitive reality in Los Angeles is unforgiving. Companies that lag in benefits risk losing talent to peers offering more comprehensive or predictable coverage, while those that absorb every increase without strategic redesign risk constraining growth elsewhere. CFOs and CHROs are increasingly collaborating earlier in the planning cycle, treating healthcare as a core financial and workforce issue rather than a pure HR matter. Data analytics that surface claims patterns in near real time, rigorous vendor performance reviews and multi-year strategies that move beyond annual rate negotiations are becoming essential.

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Looking ahead, the 2027 renewal season will test leadership resolve. Employers that treat the jump as another routine adjustment may find themselves repeatedly underestimating the trajectory. Those that treat it as an inflection point – reassessing plan design, pharmacy strategy, care navigation and the balance between employer and employee cost sharing – stand a better chance of preserving both fiscal discipline and the ability to attract and retain the talent that drives Southern California’s economy. The numbers are unambiguous; the strategic response remains a choice that every C-suite executive must make.

