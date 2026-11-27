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With more than 25 years of experience in organizational leadership and development, Speights will help guide the firm’s people strategy and support its growing global practice

Fabian Speights

HKS has appointed Fabian Speights as chief people officer. Based in the firm’s Los Angeles office, Speights brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources, operations and organizational leadership. In his new role, he will help shape the people and organizational strategies that support HKS’ evolving global practice and create the conditions for its teams to thrive.

As HKS continues to evolve its practice across sectors and geographies, creating an environment where people can challenge assumptions, exchange ideas and grow professionally is essential to advancing what’s possible. That requires more than attracting exceptional talent; it requires thoughtful leadership, strong organizational foundations and a culture that enables individuals and teams to do their best work. Speights will help advance this approach, aligning the firm’s people strategy with its broader ambitions for innovation, collaboration and impact.

“Our ability to advance what’s possible through design starts with our people. We bring together different perspectives, disciplines and experiences to create an environment where people feel empowered to contribute and grow,” said Heath May, CEO at HKS. “Fabian brings a strategic approach to building the organizational foundations that make that possible. I’m excited to partner with him as we continue to invest in our people and the culture that will shape the future of our practice.”

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Speights joins HKS following a career spanning human resources leadership, operations and organizational development. Most recently, he served as a fractional HR executive, advising private equity-backed companies on HR operating models, human resources information systems (HRIS), payroll, mergers and acquisitions integration and compensation design. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations navigate periods of expansion, change and innovation, bringing a strategic perspective to the systems, structures and leadership practices that support long-term growth.

Earlier, Speights served as vice president and global head of human resources at Regent LP, a Beverly Hills-based global private equity firm, where he oversaw people strategy across a diverse portfolio of companies and a workforce of more than 40,000 employees.

“I’ve always been drawn to building things that matter and understanding what enables people to do their best work,” said Speights. “I believe great organizations are built by listening, asking the right questions and creating environments where people feel connected to a shared purpose and empowered to contribute. I’m excited to join HKS, a firm whose work is rooted in understanding people and imagining what’s possible, and to help create the conditions for its people and teams to continue growing.”

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Information for this article was sourced from HKS.

