LA Times Studios presents the 30 fastest growing private companies headquartered in Los Angeles County. Firms are ranked by two-year revenue growth from 2022-2024. Revenue figures were submitted along with verification documents. To qualify, firms must have had a minimum of $100,000 in revenue in 2022 and greater than $3 million in revenue in 2024. Companies must be for profit, privately held and cannot be a division or subsidiary.

Overall, the 30 companies generated more than $2.3 billion in revenue last year combined, which was more than double the revenue that they generated in 2022. As a group, they employ 1,925 people in Los Angeles County and more than 6,600 people worldwide.