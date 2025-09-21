Arixa Capital
Private real estate lender and investment manager with more than $6 billion in loans originated since inception.
Sector: Financial Services
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year established: 2006
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 98.5%
With more than $6 billion in loans funded since inception and over $1.8 billion in assets under management, growth has been entirely organic. In 2024, it originated $1.4 billion in loans, 84% of which came from repeat clients or referrals.
Strategically expanded into high-demand markets, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, where experienced real estate developers and builders are underserved by traditional banks.
arixacapital.com
# of employees: 73
Top Executives: Greg Hebner, Managing Director