Arixa Capital

Hebner Greg

Private real estate lender and investment manager with more than $6 billion in loans originated since inception.

Sector: Financial Services

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year established: 2006

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 98.5%

With more than $6 billion in loans funded since inception and over $1.8 billion in assets under management, growth has been entirely organic. In 2024, it originated $1.4 billion in loans, 84% of which came from repeat clients or referrals.

Strategically expanded into high-demand markets, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, where experienced real estate developers and builders are underserved by traditional banks.

# of employees: 73

Top Executives: Greg Hebner, Managing Director

