Shelley Reinstein Ashley Carone

autumncommunications.com

Autumn Communications is an integrated communications agency combining earned media, influence, culture and technology to build brands and drive measurable business impact.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 43.9%

Autumn’s growth has been primarily organic, driven by both the expansion of our client portfolio and the strategic evolution of our capabilities to meet the changing needs of modern brands. While public relations remains at our core, we have built out complementary practices across Talent & Creator, Affiliate & Growth, Social Media, Experiential, Data & Insights, and most recently, AI and generative search. This integrated model allows us to support clients across a much broader range of business and communications needs, while creating new avenues for growth within existing relationships. By continually investing ahead of where the industry is headed, Autumn has evolved from a traditional communications agency into a modern, multidisciplinary partner built around how brands earn relevance, reach consumers and drive measurable impact today.

Sector: Public Relations and Communications Services

Headquarters city: Beverly Hills

Year established: 2010

Number of employees: 40

Top Executive(s): Shelley Reinstein, Founder and Ashley Carone, Managing Partner