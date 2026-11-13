Quaid Walker Chase Pion

shop.getbezel.com

Bezel, the top-rated luxury watch marketplace, offers industry-leading in-house authentication, expert curation, and premium service, letting collectors buy, sell, and bid with confidence.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 484.3%

Bezel’s growth has been driven by rising demand for a trusted, seamless way to buy and sell luxury watches, supported by strategic investment in marketing and brand awareness. The company has expanded its inventory, seller network, concierge services, and proprietary authentication capabilities, attracting both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers. Bezel has also secured investment from notable figures including Bethenny Frankel, Jack Draper, Gunna, and Tom Segura. Rather than traditional endorsement deals, these are genuine investments that signal confidence in Bezel and authenticated luxury resale as a growing category.

Sector: Retail Luxury Goods and Jewelry

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2021

Number of employees: 21

Top Executive(s): Quaid Walker, Co-Founder and CEO and Chase Pion, Co-Founder and CFO