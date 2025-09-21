Jeremy Kasler

Connects investors with premium whiskey barrels, offering a tangible, appreciating asset that grows in value over time, customized to each investor’s financial goals.

Sector: Investment Management

Headquarters: Beverly Hills

Year established: 2019

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 162.6%

CaskX has achieved both organic and acquisition-driven growth, fueled by rising investor demand for tangible alternative assets and the global appreciation for premium whiskey. By bridging the worlds of finance and fine spirits, CaskX has created an investment platform that offers diversification, transparency and the opportunity to be part of a historical tradition.

caskx.com

# of employees: 15

Top Executives: Jeremy Kasler, Founder & CEO

